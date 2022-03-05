If Walls Could Talk cast list: Margo Parker and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime’s knack for thriller movies is bringing its viewers another suspenseful and intriguing story named If Walls Could Talk. With a cast list that includes Margo Eve Parker, Conner Floyd, and Nicole Danielle Watts, the recent trailer for the movie promises power-packed performances. Inspired by real-life events, the thriller mystery is premiering on Saturday, March 6, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Directed by Mariah Murlowski, the run time of If Walls Could Talk will be 1 hour and 30 minutes. The thriller mystery features a woman who moves to help her widowed mother, who claims there is a ghost in the house.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

After the death of her father, Olivia Garland moves home to help her mother, Rebecca. She becomes concerned about Rebecca’s claims of a ghost in the house and wonders if Rebecca is beginning to decline mentally. When Rebecca breaks her hip, Olivia hires health aide Jake Winters, whose patience and warmth seem too good to be true, and when strange things keep happening, Olivia must decide who she can trust and how to keep her and her mother safe.

Meet the cast of If Walls Could Talk

Margo Eve Parker as Olivia Garland

Actress Margo Parker will be appearing as the protagonist in the upcoming thriller movie. The LA girl is a successful model and part of various talent agencies like Zero Gravity Management, CESD Talent Agency, and Ferrari Talent. Apart from If Walls Could Talk, the actress has also appeared in another Lifetime movie, titled Deadly Girls Night Out (2021), and has also worked in Retrograde Los Angeles (2020).

Conner Floyd as Jake

Famous as the Chance Chancellor actor, Conner Floyd is also a writer. Originally from Texas, the actor has also appeared in a 2018 TV mini-series called My Girlfriend Is Black, The Young and the Restless (1973), Malicious Motives (2021), and Help Wanted. He keeps sharing snippets in between shots on his Instagram.

Nicole Danielle Watts as Rebecca

Known for her work on My Little Girl (1986) The Cleaning Lady (2018) Outcast (2020) and Trapped Daughter (2020), Nicole Danielle is a professional actor, vocalist, and dancer. From comedy to drama, the actress has aced almost every genre. She will be playing the role of a distorted window in the upcoming movie.

If Walls Could Talk will also feature Meredith Thomas as Agnes and Britt George as Eric.

