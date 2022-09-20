''Crying my eyes out'': Emotional Quantum Leap fans miss Sam and Al's camaraderie in new show

The new Quantum Leap premiered on Monday, September 19, 2022, and fans of the original series have expressed a range of mixed emotions. Many Twitter users said they miss Sam Beckett and Al Calavicci in the new series. One user mentioned that they're ''crying their eyes out'' over the two lead characters of the original show.

Kimmy @kazskruge CRYING MY EYES OUT OVER SAM BECKETT AND AL CALAVICCI IN 2022 #QUANTUMLEAP CRYING MY EYES OUT OVER SAM BECKETT AND AL CALAVICCI IN 2022 #QUANTUMLEAP https://t.co/cKzJG4jtIm

Scott Bakula, who played Sam Beckett in the original Quantum Leap, is not a part of the new series cast, while Dean Stockwell, who portrayed the role of Al Calavicci, passed away in November last year. Read on to find out more about what fans have to say.

Twitter misses Sam Beckett and Al Calavicci in the new Quantum Leap series

Several viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on NBC's new Quantum Leap show. Most mentioned that they miss Sam and Al's camaraderie in the new series. Some users shared emotional tweets for the late Dean Stockwell, while others praised the series for its references to Sam and Al.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter.

Kristy Scott @KristyS42548536 #QuantumLeap reboot was good but did not like Addison being the hologram and her chemistry with Ben is not there…Al was hilarious and his relationship with Sam WAS the show!!!! #NBC #QuantumLeap reboot was good but did not like Addison being the hologram and her chemistry with Ben is not there…Al was hilarious and his relationship with Sam WAS the show!!!! #NBC

Jerry @firerobin Enjoyed watching the new Quantum Leap, but Sam and Al can never be replaced. #QuantumLeap Enjoyed watching the new Quantum Leap, but Sam and Al can never be replaced. #QuantumLeap https://t.co/g57XaJ6ZUF

Davey G and the... @DaveyGandthe There are some elements of the original they simply can't duplicate: the chemistry between Sam and Al, the fact that shows used to be more straightforward. Modern TV has so much production and so little leeway. It's action heavy, for better or worse. #QuantumLeap we'll see. There are some elements of the original they simply can't duplicate: the chemistry between Sam and Al, the fact that shows used to be more straightforward. Modern TV has so much production and so little leeway. It's action heavy, for better or worse. #QuantumLeap we'll see.

Kimmy @kazskruge CRYING MY EYES OUT OVER SAM BECKETT AND AL CALAVICCI IN 2022 #QUANTUMLEAP CRYING MY EYES OUT OVER SAM BECKETT AND AL CALAVICCI IN 2022 #QUANTUMLEAP https://t.co/cKzJG4jtIm

Gunny's Geek Squad @GunnysGeekSquad I liked the new #QuantumLeap . I'll always favor the original bec it was just so good, but Im def going to keep watching this one. I like all the nods to Al & Sam & the fact Als daughter is tied in. I know @ScottBakula turned it down but I wouldnt count out Sam somehow popping up I liked the new #QuantumLeap. I'll always favor the original bec it was just so good, but Im def going to keep watching this one. I like all the nods to Al & Sam & the fact Als daughter is tied in. I know @ScottBakula turned it down but I wouldnt count out Sam somehow popping up

mooncat 🌻🌻🌻 @ragdollmom25 #QuantumLeap

1/2

Just finished the new ep. I went into it with cautious optimism. Without Sam & Al

I kept telling myself, "Leverage" worked. It wasn't the same, but I enjoy it.

I am thoroughly pleased with the premiere episode. 1/2Just finished the new ep. I went into it with cautious optimism. Without Sam & AlI kept telling myself, "Leverage" worked. It wasn't the same, but I enjoy it.I am thoroughly pleased with the premiere episode. #QuantumLeap1/2Just finished the new ep. I went into it with cautious optimism. Without Sam & Al 😿😿😿I kept telling myself, "Leverage" worked. It wasn't the same, but I enjoy it. I am thoroughly pleased with the premiere episode.

Tee Will @tee_emerald #QuantumLeap I enjoyed the episode. The tribute to Al almost made me cry.Sam is still alive I enjoyed the episode. The tribute to Al almost made me cry.Sam is still alive‼️ #QuantumLeap

David Combs @IronChefDavey I really enjoyed the reboot of Quantum leap! I'm glad they continue the storyline of Sam and Al I definitely looking forward to the next episode! #QuantumLeap I really enjoyed the reboot of Quantum leap! I'm glad they continue the storyline of Sam and Al I definitely looking forward to the next episode! #QuantumLeap

Sam Beckett and Al Calavicci's friendship in the original Quantum Leap was one of the defining elements of the show. Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell received widespread critical acclaim for their performances throughout the show's run.

When the new Quantum Leap was announced, there were speculations on social media around Bakula's involvement in the show. However, the actor recently confirmed in an Instagram post that he has ''no connection with the show, either in front of the camera or behind it.''

A quick look at Quantum Leap 2022 plot, trailer, and cast

The new Quantum Leap takes place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett vanished into the Quantum Leap accelerator. The series focuses on a young physicist named Ben Song, who's traveled in time to 1985 while his team tries to get him back to the present. The official synopsis of the series, shared by NBC's official YouTube channel, states:

''It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it.''

The synopsis further reads,

''At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), a decorated Army veteran who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson) helms the highly confidential operation whose team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park) and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee).''

The new series features Raymond Lee as the protagonist, Dr. Ben Song. Starring alongside Lee is Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine, Ernie Hudson as Herbert Williams, and Mason Alexander Park as Dr. Ian Wright, among many others, in crucial supporting roles.

The gripping trailer for the show offers a peek into the thrilling events set to unfold this season. It's pretty action-heavy, and the stunning visuals elevate the series to a different level altogether. Fans are hoping that the new series does complete justice to the original Quantum Leap.

You can watch Quantum Leap on Peacock a day after it airs on NBC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far