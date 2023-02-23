Culver’s 2023 Lenten season line-up explored as brand brings back Northwoods Walleye sandwich to its menu

Culver's is reintroducing its well-loved Northwoods Walleye at participating locations to mark the start of the Lenten season in 2023.

Offered as a Dinner or Sandwich, the recurring seasonal fish option includes freshly caught, hand-battered, and golden-fried Northwoods Walleye delivered with your choice of two sides and a warm roll or served on a lightly buttered roll with tartar sauce and crisp shredded lettuce.

In addition to Northwoods Walleye, individuals observing Lent can also partake in year-round specialities from the company, such as North Atlantic Cod Sandwich, Dinner, and Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp Value Basket or Dinner.

Here is a rundown of the details of Culver’s 2023 Lenten season line-up

Wild-caught in the Barents Sea, Culver's North Atlantic Cod is hand-cut and hand-battered with a special combination of herbs, spices, and then golden fried after customers make an order.

Check out the ingredients added to the Culver’s 2023 North Atlantic Cod Sandwich, Dinner, and Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp Value Basket or Dinner:

The North Atlantic Cod Filet Sandwich features a hand-battered, crispy-fried cod filet with tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and Wisconsin Cheddar on a lightly buttered, toasted hoagie roll.

The North Atlantic Cod Dinner, on the other hand, includes a hand-battered, crispy-fried cold filet served with Culver's family recipe tartar sauce, plus your choice of two classic sides and a warm dinner roll.

The Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp Value Basket comes with six pieces of lightly breaded shrimp served with your choice of one side and a soft drink.

The Butterfly Jumbo Dinner includes either 6- or 10-pieces of lightly breaded shrimp served with a side of crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw and a warm dinner roll.

While Northwood’s Walleye is available for a short period of time through April 9, 2023, or while supplies last, both the meal and Northwoods Walleye will be accessible year-round at participating sites around the country.

Participation and costs may differ.

In brief about the Culver's brand

Since the establishment of its first restaurant in 1984, Culver's has been serving its famous ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard with strong Midwestern family values and genuine community warmth.

With more than 25,000 team members working in more than 800 Culver's locations throughout 25 states, delectable handcrafted meals and desserts are now available. The brand firmly believes that what propels it to success in the restaurant business is its intelligent, devoted, and hardworking workforce.

Despite the pandemic's restrictions, the brand opened a record 50 additional locations in 2020, according to Skrum. Additionally, the company reportedly has plans to eventually develop more than 300 locations, bringing the total to 1,000.

