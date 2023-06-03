Curry Flow 10 "Father to Son" sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

A subsidiary of Under Armour, the Curry Brand is set to launch a new version of the Curry Flow 10, honoring the men of the Curry family. The Curry Brand has been established in partnership with Stephen Curry, a professional basketball player. The brand offers footwear and clothes, along with accessories across various categories, for individuals interested in basketball, running, and golf. The first pair of sneakers launched by the brand was the Curry Flow 8 which became highly popular due to its high-tech UA Flow cushioning platform.

Under Armour and Stephen Curry are returning for Father's Day with the Curry Brand Flow 10 "Father to Son," after the introduction of the Under Armour Curry 1 Low FloTro Mother's Day last month, which honored Ayesha and Sonya Curry.

The Curry Flow 10 "Father to Son" sneakers will be launched on June 9. The price tag for the pair will be $160. The new sneakers will be available via the Curry Brand's official site and a few selected UA Houses.

Curry Flow 10 "Father to Son" sneakers will be dressed in wolf grey and gold

The Curry Flow 10 "Father to Son" sneaker's design idea has been taken from the more recent hues inspired by Stephen Curry's son Canon and has been a recurring element in the iconic basketball player's trademark brand from the start. This time, the homage is extended to include all of the males in the Curry family, including young Canon, father (and grandpa) Dell, siblings Stephen and Seth, and other relatives.

The primary hue of the upper part of the shoe is wolf grey, and it features gold undertones throughout. The Curry Flow 10's redesigned esthetic makes the most of the UA Flow and UA Warp 2.0 technology to improve on-foot comfort while also making the sneakers feel more lightweight and breathable.

The Curry Flow 10 is the tenth signature shoe with Under Armour and the third under the Curry Brand. The sneakers model features the UA Flow cushioning platform, which is designed to provide a lightweight and responsive feel. Unlike other cushioning platforms, UA Flow eliminates the need for rubber on the outsole, which drastically reduces the weight of the shoe. The platform uses a revolutionary material and streamlined design that removes the typical rubber outsole, allowing for more obedient and higher traction footwear.

UA Flow features Under Armour's most technical cushioning offering yet. The revolutionary material used in the UA Flow cushioning platform is a singular-foam compound. This material is used to create a unisole foam, which eliminates the need for rubber on the outsole.

The Curry Flow 10 has several other features too such as its unique design. The shoe has an X on the outsole, which is the Roman numeral for 10, as it is the tenth signature sneaker by Steph Curry.

This iconic Curry Flow model will be made available to sneakerheads soon. Fans can buy their Curry Flow 10 "Father to Son" sneakers on June 9 from the official website of the Curry Brand.

Poll : 0 votes