Dairy Queen’s Cherry Dipped Cone returns: All you need to know about the fan-favorite treat

Dairy Queen has brought back the fan-favorite Cherry Dipped Cone after discontinuing it in May 2023. Announced on April Fool’s Day, some fans initially thought it was a prank.

Returning for a limited time, the popular Cherry Dipped Cone features a sweet and cherry-coated crunch. Notably, it is a part of the fast food chain's dipped cone lineup.

Dairy Queen's Cherry Dipped Cone: Flavor and availability explored

On April 1, 2025, the fast food chain across its social media platform confirmed the return of the Cherry Dipped Cone. Sharing a video post on Instagram, Dairy Queen wrote:

“Not fooling you—the Cherry Dipped Cone is actually back”

The nostalgic Cherry Dipped Cone features a crunchy cone which is filled with the brand’s world-famous vanilla soft serve. It is turned upside down and dipped in a red cherry topping, which gives a sweet, coated crunch.

Instagram user @markie_devo, a food blogger who is known to share news and trends related to food and snacks, also shared on social media the details of the return of Cherry Dipped Cone. Sharing a post, the food blogger wrote:

“Grab your belongings, you may wanna run for this one. Dairy queen brought back the Cherry Dipped Cone. At participating locations now for a limited time.”

Meanwhile, back in 2023, fans were left disappointed when the brand discontinued this fan-favorite flavor from its dipped cone lineup. However, the disappointment didn’t last too long, as according to All Recipes, the brand brought the flavor back in March of 2024 as a seasonal flavor, which disappeared again before the summer ended.

According to The Sun, the return of the Cherry Dipped Cone coincides with several seasonal favorites that the fast food chain is offering to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, including the Under the Rainbow Shake that comes with strawberry flavoring, rainbow sprinkles, vanilla ice cream, and a whipped topping.

The Mint Brownie Blizzard Treat was another offering. It comes with chocolate brownie pieces and vanilla ice cream that is blended with mint and choco chunks. Meanwhile, Chocolate Dipped, Confetti Cake Dipped Cones, and the recently released Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cones are also a part of Dairy Queen’s dipped cone offering.

The Cherry Dipped Cone is a limited-time offering. However, the fast food restaurant chain has not yet confirmed how long the flavor will be available for fans to try.

About Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen was founded in 1940 by John Fremont McCullough and his son Alex. Known for its frozen dairy products, its first restaurant opened in Joliet, Illinois, on June 22, 1940. Through its subsidiaries, the fast food restaurant chain operates in more than 20 countries, with over 7,700 restaurants worldwide.

Meanwhile, the brand recently celebrated its 85th birthday by offering its fans a small Blizzard treat for just 85 cents with any purchase of $1. Beginning March 24, this offer was valid through April 6, 2025.

