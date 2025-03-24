How to get Dairy Queen's Blizzards for 85 cents? The brand’s 85th birthday deal explored

Dairy Queen is bringing an exciting offer to celebrate its 85th birthday. Customers can get their hands on the brand's Blizzards for just 85 cents for a minimum purchase. The offer is available for a limited period.

Dairy Queen was founded in 1940 by John Fremont McCullough, Alex McCullough and Sherb Noble in Illinois, US. It has since grown to become one of the most renowned fast-food chains in the country. The chain offers a variety of food items, ranging from chicken sandwiches to milkshakes.

One of the company's most famous products is the Blizzard. These are soft-serve ice creams, blended with different ingredients and toppings, depending on the flavor.

Dairy Queen celebrates 85th birthday with exciting offer

To celebrate its 85th birthday, the company has announced an 85-cent Blizzard offer. Customers can get any Blizzard of their choice for just 85 cents on a minimum purchase of $1. This deal is exclusively available on Dairy Queen's mobile app from March 24 to April 6.

The company is also bringing back some fan-favorite Blizzard favorites and announcing some new ones for summer this year. These flavors include:

Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard Treat (New): It brings together the brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough in a soft-serve Blizzard.

Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat (New): This features creamy cheesecake pieces, chocolate chunks, and strawberry toppings with a soft-serve.

S'mores Blizzard Treat (Fan-voted): This is one of the most popular Blizzard flavors and features the flavor of a s'more. It has marshmallow-filled chocolate bars and Graham crackers in a soft-serve.

Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat (Returning): This features sweet cake pieces and confetti sprinkles in a soft-serve.

Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat (Returning): This features a cotton candy topping and cotton candy sprinkles in a soft-serve.

Announcing the 85-cent offer and the new Blizzard flavors, Dairy Queen's Executive Vice President of Marketing, Maria Hokanson, stated in a press release (via PR Newswire):

"For 85 years, we have been serving up smiles, sweet traditions and the most iconic frozen treats around. We figured what better way to celebrate this milestone than by giving our fans even more reason to indulge in their favorite flavors by offering them an 85-cent Blizzard."

She added:

"And because no birthday is complete without cake and sprinkles, we’re bringing back the Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat for a limited time. So don’t wait – this is a sweet celebration you won’t want to miss!”

These new and returning flavors are part of the chain's new summer lineup and will be available from March 31, 2025.

Dairy Queen recently launced 2 new products

Apart from adding to its Blizzard menu, Dairy Queen has also launched two new items for this summer, the Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone and Orange Cream Flavored Shake.

The Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone is a cookies and cream inspired dessert. It features DQ's classic vanilla soft serve that has been dipped in a blue cone coating mixture. It also has chocolate cookie bits. Customers can also choose between a vanilla cone or a chocolate-dipped cone.

Meanwhile, the Orange Cream Flavored Shake features a blend of the soft serve with orange flavor that is topped with whipped cream. It provides a refreshing burst in the summers.

Both these products are available for a limited time only online or at DQ's outlets across the country.

