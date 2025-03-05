Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day 2025: Deals and more details explored

Dairy Queen has announced its annual Free Cone Day, offering customers a free small vanilla soft-serve cone on March 20, 2025, to celebrate the first day of spring. The promotion, valid at participating US locations, requires a purchase and is available in-store or via drive-thru.

The event includes mall locations and does not apply to delivery or mobile orders. From March 3 to 19, Dairy Queen is doubling the fun with its Free Cone Day Sweepstakes, where entrants can win free cones for a year through the DQ® App.

Free cone day mechanics

Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day to be held on March 20 (Image via Dairy Queen)

On March 20, 2025, participating Dairy Queen locations will provide one free small vanilla soft-serve cone per customer, featuring the brand’s signature curl. The offer is valid all day at non-mall stores, and all locations require a purchase. Customers must visit in person or use the drive-thru, as mobile and delivery orders are excluded.

The promotion aligns with the brand’s efforts to drive foot traffic and app engagement. ADQ Executive Vice President of Marketing Maria Hokanson said in a statement:

"Free Cone Day is by far one of our favorite days of the year. There’s nothing sweeter than enjoying a tasty cone – on DQ – to kick off a season full of reasons to celebrate."

Free Cone Day sweepstakes: Win free cones for a year!

Enjoy free cones for a year with DQ's Sweepstakes (Image via Dairy Queen)

From March 3–19, 2025, customers can enter Dairy Queen’s Sweepstakes for a chance to win free cones for a year. Here’s how to participate:

Eligibility : Open to U.S. residents (excluding Texas) aged 18+. No purchase is required.

: Open to U.S. residents (excluding Texas) aged 18+. No purchase is required. How to Enter:

Download the DQ® App and create a free DQ® Rewards account (or sign in if you are already a member). Click “ENTER HERE” on the app’s home screen and submit your email address for one automatic entry.

Bonus Entries:

Share via text message (2 entries; excludes Washington State residents). Share via Facebook Messenger (2 entries). Follow @DairyQueen on Instagram (1 entry). Max of 5 bonus entries per person.

Prize Details:

Grand Prize : One winner will receive a $500 Dairy Queen gift card (equivalent to one small vanilla cone weekly for 52 weeks).

: One winner will receive a (equivalent to one small vanilla cone weekly for 52 weeks). Winners are selected via random drawing on March 20, 2025, and must complete verification to claim their prize.

Key Terms:

No purchase is necessary. Void where prohibited.

Odds depend on total entries received.

Prize fulfillment takes 8–10 weeks post-sweepstakes.

DQ App Rewards and Perks

Even non-sweepstakes winners benefit from the DQ® Rewards program:

Earn points on purchases toward discounts on fan favorites like Blizzards or dipped cones.

Use the app to locate participating locations to get a free cone.

Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day and sweepstakes offer a festive way to celebrate spring’s arrival. Whether enjoying a free vanilla cone or entering for a chance to win year-long treats, customers can explore DQ’s menu while engaging with the brand’s rewards program.

