Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day 2025: Deals and more details explored

Dairy Queen has announced its annual Free Cone Day, offering customers a free small vanilla soft-serve cone on March 20, 2025, to celebrate the first day of spring. The promotion, valid at participating US locations, requires a purchase and is available in-store or via drive-thru.
The event includes mall locations and does not apply to delivery or mobile orders. From March 3 to 19, Dairy Queen is doubling the fun with its Free Cone Day Sweepstakes, where entrants can win free cones for a year through the DQ® App.
Free cone day mechanics
On March 20, 2025, participating Dairy Queen locations will provide one free small vanilla soft-serve cone per customer, featuring the brand’s signature curl. The offer is valid all day at non-mall stores, and all locations require a purchase. Customers must visit in person or use the drive-thru, as mobile and delivery orders are excluded.
The promotion aligns with the brand’s efforts to drive foot traffic and app engagement. ADQ Executive Vice President of Marketing Maria Hokanson said in a statement:
"Free Cone Day is by far one of our favorite days of the year. There’s nothing sweeter than enjoying a tasty cone – on DQ – to kick off a season full of reasons to celebrate."
Free Cone Day sweepstakes: Win free cones for a year!
From March 3–19, 2025, customers can enter Dairy Queen’s Sweepstakes for a chance to win free cones for a year. Here’s how to participate:
- Eligibility: Open to U.S. residents (excluding Texas) aged 18+. No purchase is required.
- How to Enter:
- Download the DQ® App and create a free DQ® Rewards account (or sign in if you are already a member).
- Click “ENTER HERE” on the app’s home screen and submit your email address for one automatic entry.
- Bonus Entries:
- Share via text message (2 entries; excludes Washington State residents).
- Share via Facebook Messenger (2 entries).
- Follow @DairyQueen on Instagram (1 entry).
- Max of 5 bonus entries per person.
Prize Details:
- Grand Prize: One winner will receive a $500 Dairy Queen gift card (equivalent to one small vanilla cone weekly for 52 weeks).
- Winners are selected via random drawing on March 20, 2025, and must complete verification to claim their prize.
Key Terms:
- No purchase is necessary. Void where prohibited.
- Odds depend on total entries received.
- Prize fulfillment takes 8–10 weeks post-sweepstakes.
DQ App Rewards and Perks
Even non-sweepstakes winners benefit from the DQ® Rewards program:
- Earn points on purchases toward discounts on fan favorites like Blizzards or dipped cones.
- Use the app to locate participating locations to get a free cone.
Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day and sweepstakes offer a festive way to celebrate spring’s arrival. Whether enjoying a free vanilla cone or entering for a chance to win year-long treats, customers can explore DQ’s menu while engaging with the brand’s rewards program.