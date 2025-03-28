"Dalton Gomez get your first aid kit ready"–Fans react as Ariana Grande's ‘Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead’ album lyrics about her ex go viral

American singer, songwriter, and actress Ariana Grande dropped the deluxe album Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead on March 28, 2025. It’s a follow-up to her 2024 studio album, Eternal Sunshine. The new deluxe edition has six tracks, including Dandelion, Intro (End of the World) – Extended, Warm, Twilight Zone, Past Life, and Hampstead.

Most of the songs deal with the pop star’s past relationship with ex-husband Dalton Gomez, where she summarizes that the only way to overcome the heartbreak was to embrace the memories and lessons she had along the way.

For instance, the song Twilight Zone seemingly talks about divorce, as evident from the chorus lines:

“Not that I miss you, I don’t / Sometimes, I just can’t believe you happened / It’s not like I’d ever change a thing / ‘Cause I’m right here where I’m meant to be / Not that I’d call you, I won’t / Sometimes, I just can’t believe you happened.”

Likewise, in the single Past Life, she sings in the chorus:

“Always wondered what would happen if I let you lose me / Always wondered what would happen if I let myself need more / Might f**k around and elevate my expectations / Now I’m fine to leave you in a past life.”

Ariana Grande has dropped a deluxe album (Image via X/@ArianaToday)

In the wake of the deluxe album’s release, Ariana Grande fans are commenting on her failed marriage with realtor Dalton Gomez. For instance, X user @zxebella shared a GIF of a woman mockingly turning her head sideways and captioned it:

“Ariana blacking out during her entire marriage is crazy Dalton Gomez get your first aid kit ready.”

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“‘Twilight Zone’ being about how Ariana didn’t feel like herself at all and putting on a façade during her marriage with Dalton... when I catch you Dalton Gomez,” a fan wrote.

“Wait I just realized that if Dalton didn’t divorce with Ariana, we would’ve NEVER got eternal sunshine…” another fan wrote.

“Ariana telling us to lay off Dalton just to read his a*s again on the deluxe SKDJDKDHDKDJDKF,” a person wrote.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Ariana singing about her relationship with Dalton ending on the extended version of ‘Intro’… I am not ok,” another person wrote.

“Ariana dropping the love and light act and admitting she hates Dalton,” a netizen wrote.

“Ariana to Dalton for the last and final time, ‘cause she is never talking about his irrelevant a*s ever again in this lifetime,” another netizen wrote.

“Ariana repeatedly saying ‘I do’ in ‘Hampstead’ as a nod to her marriage with Dalton and to her wedding vows,” wrote an individual.

More about Ariana Grande’s latest deluxe album discussing Dalton Gomez

In the song Twilight Zone, Ariana Grande seemingly talks about giving her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez’s current girlfriend, Maika Monroe, a “call” to let her know who he really is.

“Does she know you’re not who you say you are? / ‘Cause I might give her a call,” she sings.

Grande also claimed she didn’t feel like herself in the marriage and had to put up a façade in the lyrics:

“Were we just mistaken? / Disguised our intentions? Our nest was a masquerade / Why do I still protect you? / Pretend these songs aren’t about you / Hope this might be the last one / ‘Cause I’m not foolin’ anyone.”

Ariana mentioned being “over” Dalton despite having him “completely wrong” and going through a “nightmare.” Likewise, in Hampstead, she sings at the end of the chorus:

“I’d rather be seen and alive than dying by your point of view / I do, I do, I do, I do, I do.”

The multi-Grammy winner also pledged in the song never to put herself in a similar situation again. Hampstead is a posh North London neighborhood where Ariana Grande lived during her filming of Wicked in 2023. She also delved into the damage to her reputation when she began dating co-actor Ethan Slater while both of them were going through divorces from their respective spouses.

“I left my heart at a pub in Hampstead / And I misplaced my mind in a good way / Threw away my reputation but saved us more heartache / Yes, I know it seems f**ked up, and you’re right / But quite frankly you’re still wrong about everything,” she sings.

Ariana Grande sang that her ex was “so far off” that his seat was “nowhere near the table.” She added that she found his “peculiar behavior” sweet far too long because she was both dumb and nice.

The song Dandelion subtly mentions her relationship in the lines “I got/ What you need” and “Know I’m on your wish list.” Meanwhile, Intro (End of the World) – Extended goes deeper.

“Please pay me no mind / While I jump into your skin and change your eyes / So you see things through mine… I broke your heart because you broke mine / So me, I am the bad guy / ‘Cause I’d already grieved you/ And you started to realize / I do need you / I wish I could un-need / So I did,” she sings.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez split in 2023 (Image via X/@PopBase)

Warm also has metaphors rooted in its lyrics, where Ariana Grande declares:

“‘Cause I’m cool / On my own / But it’s warmer / In your arms” before adding, “If you dare / Meet me there / I’ll be higher than the exosphere.”

Ariana Grande began dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez in January 2020. Their relationship went public after she was featured on Justin Bieber’s single, Stuck With U, in May of that year. In December, the couple got engaged, and in May 2021, Dalton and Ariana tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her home in Montecito, California.

However, in February 2023, the pair parted ways and filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. In October, a divorce settlement was finalized before the final signing happened in March 2024. Amid her divorce, Ariana Grande began dating Ethan Slater in June 2023. Dalton Gomez, meanwhile, has been in a relationship with actress Maika Monroe.

A short film titled Brighter Days Ahead was also released on March 28, 2025. It is written and directed by Ariana Grande and Christian Breslauer. It's an accompanying piece to the original album and its deluxe edition.

