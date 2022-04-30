Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon net worth explored as couple splits after 39 years of marriage 

On April 29, PEOPLE magazine reported that Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon separated after over 39 years of marriage. In a unique twist, the publication reported that the two would stay married legally amid the separation.

The former couple shared a joint statement to the publication, in which they said:

"After 39 years as a couple, we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers, and business partners."

Ghostbusters star Aykroyd and Wayne's World actress Dixon have been married for around four decades prior to their separation. The two share three daughters, Danielle (32), Belle (28), and Stella (24).

How much are Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon worth?

While the two have decided to split after almost forty years of marital life, the absence of divorce between the former pair has saved them a significant portion of their liquidity. The data pooled from multiple resources show that the former couple is worth around $255 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon are worth an estimated $250 million and $5 million, respectively. While both of them are expected to have invested in individual ventures as separate entities, the former couple reportedly owns some stake in Dan Aykroyd's liquor company, Crystal Head Vodka.

The brand was launched in 2007, and within four years, the vodka firm fetched $55 million worth of revenue. Later, it was reported that the firm raked in a revenue of over $80 million in 2018.

Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon have also earned their individual fortune throughout their career in the entertainment industry. While the 69-year-old Ghostbusters actor had a vast career spanning for over five decades, Dixon (64) fetched much success throughout her career between 1980 to 1997 and then in 2014 as well as briefly in 2020.

The Canadian star Aykroyd started his professional career with a comedy series, The Hart and Lorne Terrific Hour. In the show, the actor and musical artist worked alongside Lorne Michaels, who is best known for being one of the co-creators of NBC's Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Later, Dan Aykroyd joined the SNL as a writer and had also appeared in the show as part of the cast throughout the first four seasons (1975 to 1979). After working on multiple film projects throughout the early 1980s, in 1984, the actor was cast as Dr. Raymond Stantz in Ghostbusters. His role in the film ended up being the most prominent role in his career so far. Aykroyd has worked in over a hundred projects as an actor throughout his career. Meanwhile, the Canadian native has had around 34 credits in projects, where he also served as a writer.

Meanwhile, Dan Aykroyd's spouse Donna Dixon reportedly forayed into the professional field of acting with a TV series Bosom Buddies, which ran from 1980 to 1982. The two reportedly met on the set of Doctor Detroit in 1983. As per her IMDb profile, she has also worked in around 26 projects as an actress.

With no split in their assets, unlike in a divorce, the "still legally married couple" will not be losing out on much of their fortune after their separation. As insinuated by their statement to PEOPLE, the former pair is unlikely to go through a divorce anytime soon.

