Dan Harmon reveals plans for Rick and Morty Movie

The release of Rick and Morty's seventh season has brought another great news with it - the creator of the show, Dan Harmon, has teased fans about a Rick and Morty movie being in the pipeline.

The Rick and Morty movie is a project that could very well be greenlit in the near future and that too with the help of Zack Snyder. As Harmon tells The Hollywood Reporter, he met with Warner Bros. executives and felt more confident than ever to get started with the project even though there is no outline or a script ready yet.

Rick and Morty was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon and is widely recognized as the most-viewed television comedy for adults between the ages of 18 and 24.

The possibility of a Rick and Morty movie in collaboration with Zack Snyder explored

According to an exclusive by The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Harmon has revealed his plans to get started with a movie for his world-famous adult animated science fiction sitcom Rick and Morty. Harmon mentioned that the Justice League director, Zack Snyder, had a meeting with him to talk about the possibility of a Rick and Morty movie in the future.

Snyder, who came across as a super-fan of the animated show, offered assistance and asked if he could lend any of his Snyder-ness to ensure that the ball is set in motion. A flattered Harmon tells The Hollywood Reporter,

“So, the Rick and Morty movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie and then I want to do the director’s cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour Rick and Morty movie and three hours of it is in black and white.”

The joke about the Snyder cut of the movie based on Rick and Morty being six hours long comes from the longer version of Justice League which Snyder released in 2021.

However, Dan expressed his seriousness to ensure that the characters appear on a big screen sometime in the future. As Ruben Galaviz on IMDb sums up the show,

"An animated series on adult-swim about the infinite adventures of Rick, a genius alcoholic and careless scientist, with his grandson Morty, a 14-year-old anxious boy who is not so smart. Together, they explore the infinite universes; causing mayhem and running into trouble."

He mentions having no script or outline ready for a movie yet but is confident of the project taking off after his meeting with the Warner Bros. executives. Harmon says,

"It felt like maybe it was time to get the ball rolling."

Harmon earlier mentioned to the same media outlet in a September cover story,

“My philosophy would be to just take a Rick and Morty adventure, and spend a bunch of extra money on it and make it 90 minutes long. Not to try to earn its feature status by virtue of canonical dramatic tone shifts or anything like that, but rather to just make it a super badass episode of Rick and Morty.”

His answer on another occasion, moreover, was,

“I think less is more there because then we can let our animators go nuts, and the animation can be fancier and there can be crazy sequences and stuff.”

Dan Harmon has additionally expressed his interest in making the movie while the show is still airing as he does not wish for the film to be a canonical thing that changes the path and theme of the show.