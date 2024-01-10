Dan and Lucy break up: Why Tiktok couple split 4 months after marriage

Well-known TikTok couple Dan and Lucy have decided to separate after being together for around five years. National World states that the duo are the parents of a daughter named Harper, who also appeared in their videos. Also known as Dan Lawrence and Lucy Claire, they tied the knot in September last year.

Dan confirmed his separation from Lucy in a Facebook video, saying that the love between him and Lucy has ended and that social media has had a bad impact on their marriage.

Dan and Lucy managed to accumulate thousands of followers on various social media platforms. The duo's last video on TikTok was shared on January 8, 2024, and it was titled anyone else got a magic house?

Dan and Lucy's separation was revealed in a video posted by Dan: Reasons and other details explained

Dan and Lucy have been trending on social media after their split. The Sun reported that Dan recorded a video after his separation on November 14, 2023. He was spotted crying throughout the video and explained everything that had led to their separation.

He stated:

"My entire life has just fallen apart. We've been married… we've not even had the wedding video come through. We couldn't even last until the wedding video. She's not in love with me anymore."

He additionally stated that he had done everything so that his marriage could survive. Dan also revealed that social media also affected their marriage, and he has to remain strong for his daughter Harper.

Dan mentioned that he and Lucy got completely busy with their work alongside the house duties and he was concerned about losing his daughter.

He continued by saying:

"I don't even know why I'm recording this. Hopefully so I can look back in a year and be like 'best thing that happened to you.'"

The comments section of the video was flooded with varied reactions from Dan and Lucy's followers, with most of the people sharing their personal experiences. Others sent their best wishes to Dan.

Dan and Lucy gained recognition for their TikTok videos

Dan and Lucy made their debut via TikTok in 2020, and their videos featured a lot of pranks along with glimpses of the activities that happen inside their home, as per The Sun. The pair accumulated around 950,000 followers on TikTok and 350,000 on Facebook.

In an interview with Community Ad, Dan revealed that the lockdown was the one thing that gave rise to their career and added:

"Lucy was pregnant and suddenly life just felt really scary as no one seemed to know what the future held! But what this did do, was give us a lot more free time as well as an outlet to have a bit of fun. It was a way to take our minds off worrying about our future."

The duo also launched a Facebook page a few months later, and Dan was reportedly planning to leave his job if the social media pages were able to get the response they were expecting. They disclosed in the interview that they love to visit Canterbury since they love the streets and restaurants of the place.