Dance 100 contestants: Where to follow the 8 choreographers on Instagram?

Dance 100, Netflix's forthcoming dancing competition, will premiere on March 17, featuring dancers like never before. Each contender in the new series will not only be expected to perform but also create their own choreography for a full dance troupe.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In Dance 100, hosted by fitness instructor Ally Love, eight aspiring choreographers compete to win $100,000. Their challenge: Create mind-blowing routines using a group of elite dancers known as the Dance 100."

Tune in on Friday, March 17, at 3:01 am ET to watch the season premiere of Dance 100 on Netflix.

Set to appear in the upcoming dance series are eight already established dancers in hopes of becoming bigger, better and taking home the cash prize of $100,000.

Keenan Cooks

The upcoming Dance 100 cast member has an audience of 43.6K followers on the social media platform.

His bio states that he’s previously worked with megastars such as Cardi B, JLo, Kelly Rowland, Prince Royce, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Lizza, Halsey, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, and BTS.

Rudy Garcia

The dancer is originally from Miami and is an instructor at Naughty Girl Fitness. The contestant’s preferred pronouns are he/him as stated in his Instagram bio.

He has 11.2K followers on the app and frequently posts his dance routine.

Brandi Chun

The dancer, choreographer, and dance teacher from Miami began dancing at the age of three. She has previously performed with Cirque du Soleil and is associated with the social media agency, Go 2 Talent.

Brandi has 10.2K followers on Instagram and often posts snippets of her performances. Her preferred pronouns according to her bio are she/her.

Rex Kline

The dance instructor from Los Angeles is set to compete in the Netflix show.

His Instagram stands at 48.8K followers and as his bio suggests, he has over 150K followers on TikTok. His preferred pronouns are he/him.

Janick Arseneau

The dancer and choreographer has previously danced with the crews of So You Think You Can Dance Canada and America’s Best Dance Crew.

According to the contestant’s social media bio, their preferred pronouns are they/she and they have 13.7K followers on the platform.

Celine Edmondson

The upcoming Dance 100 dancer is the co-captain of the Brooklynettes, where she also serves as an assistant coach and choreographer.

Her Instagram stands at 15.4K followers and her bio states that she has previously worked with Lil Kim, Maluma, Blackpink, Fivio, and more.

Akira Armstrong

The upcoming contestant’s preferred pronouns are she/her and she is the CEO and founder of Pretty Big Movement. Her Instagram stands at 18.8K followers which is likely to increase when the dance show airs.

Her bio states that she’s previously worked with Beyonce and J. Jackson.

Max Pham

The Texan dancer has over 74.7K followers on the social media platform and often takes to Instagram to post pictures of his routines, practices, and work.

