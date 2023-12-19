Daniel Kaluuya's The Kitchen: Full cast list

Netflix is getting ready to drop the highly-anticipated sci-fi drama "The Kitchen," co-directed by Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares. Set in a dystopian London, the movie explores class conflicts and societal unrest. The trailer hints at a story where social housing is a thing of the past, and the lower class fights against a harsh ruling elite.

Starring Kane Robinson and a talented group of actors, the movie is set to delve into the challenges of a futuristic society. As fans eagerly await its release, it showcases the incredible creative vision of Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares.

People all over the world are excitedly waiting for a mind-blowing adventure into a messed-up future where staying alive is a constant struggle, and the decisions people make as a society can spark rebellions. It is not just a fun movie, but it also makes fans think about the divisions in society and how resilient one can be as a human.

The Kitchen 2023/2024: Full list of cast members

(L) BackRoad Gee and (R) Dani Moseley star in this film (Images via YouTube and IMDb)

The cast in the 2023 film The Kitchen is amazing, with each actor bringing their talents to the dystopian story:

Kane Robinson (Izi): Takes on the lead role of Izi, also known as Kano, recently seen in Netflix's Top Boy Season 2.

(Izi): Takes on the lead role of Izi, also known as Kano, recently seen in Netflix's Top Boy Season 2. Jedaiah Bannerman (Benji): A promising newcomer, steps into the co-lead role of Benji, injecting fresh energy into the film.

(Benji): A promising newcomer, steps into the co-lead role of Benji, injecting fresh energy into the film. Hope Ikpoku Jr : Plays a significant main role, adding depth to the ensemble cast.

: Plays a significant main role, adding depth to the ensemble cast. Teija Kabs : Assumes a main role, contributing to the film's diverse and captivating storyline.

: Assumes a main role, contributing to the film's diverse and captivating storyline. Demmy Ladipo (Jase): Portrays the character of Jase, adding depth and nuance to the narrative.

(Jase): Portrays the character of Jase, adding depth and nuance to the narrative. Cristale : Plays a pivotal main role, enhancing the overall impact of the film.

: Plays a pivotal main role, enhancing the overall impact of the film. BackRoad Gee : Takes on a main role, bringing unique elements to the unfolding story.

: Takes on a main role, bringing unique elements to the unfolding story. Dani Moseley (Ruby's Mum): Assumes the character of Ruby's Mum, contributing emotional layers to the narrative.

The film's extensive ensemble also includes:

Henry Lawfull

Pierre Bergman

Fiona Marr

Lola-Rose Maxwell

Is The Kitchen still filming in 2023?

The filming for the British sci-fi drama film, The Kitchen wrapped up in June 2022, after capturing some amazing scenes in the lively cities of London and Paris. Directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, this futuristic story set in 2040 explores the tough bond between Izi and young Benji in a world that's against them.

Despite some setbacks and money troubles, the movie turned out to be a total masterpiece, featuring some iconic spots from March to June 2022. The highly praised premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023 added to its list of achievements, giving viewers a sneak peek into its fresh and exciting approach to modern British cinema.

What platform is The Kitchen on?

The Kitchen finished filming in June 2022, and famous soccer player Ian Wright made a cameo appearance. The film was originally scheduled to be released in late 2023, but although it faced hurdles, it was confirmed that it would be released on Netflix on January 19, 2024.

Its official synopsis, as per IMDb, reads:

"In a dystopian future London where all social housing has been eliminated, Izi and Benji fight to navigate the world as residents of The Kitchen, a community that refuses to abandon their home."

Netflix has become the go-to place to watch the film, as announced by Fiona Lamptey, Netflix's director of UK features. This exciting film, scheduled to come out on January 19, 2024, will take fans on a thrilling ride through a dystopian London.

Get ready for The Kitchen, coming to Netflix on January 19, 2024.