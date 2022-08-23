Danny Elfman Hollywood Bowl Halloween Weekend Concert: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer-songwriter and composer Danny Elfman has announced the Hollywood Bowl Halloween Weekend Concert. The concerts, billed as the “Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!,” will take place at the Los Angeles venue on October 28 and October 29.

Announcing the concerts, the 69-year-old singer wrote on Instagram,

“This Halloween! A special Coachella-Plus concert at The Hollywood Bowl! I promise it will be insane! Same show as Coachella but with MUCH MORE added.”

He further added, noting:

“More songs from Boingo, more songs from Big Mess (some never before played live on this planet) and more film score highlights.”

The concerts will span performances throughout Elfman’s career. They will feature songs from the time he fronted Oingo Boingo and worked on award-winning film scores, alongside including some of his best works from his 2021 solo project Big Mess. The concert will also feature tunes from films he has worked on over the years, including Beetlejuice, The Simpsons, Batman, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Danny Elfman Hollywood Bowl Halloween Weekend Concert Tickets

The Danny Elfman concerts will take place on October 28 and 29. A number of pre-sales are available for the concerts. These include Amex Early Access to Official Platinum, American Express Early Access, and American Express Preferred Access, which start on August 23. Presale for the general public will also be available from August 25 using the code Applause from 10 am PDT.

The general tickets for the concerts will be available starting August 27 on Ticketmaster. The October 28 ticket on Ticketmaster starts at $159 while the October 29 ticket starts at $163. Apart from Ticketmaster, tickets for Danny Elfman’s concerts are available via third-party websites including Stub-Hub.

Danny Elfman promises a Coachella-like performance at Hollywood Bowl

Danny Elfman @dannyelfman All performed with the same great band and a full orchestra and choir onstage! If you were at Coachella you’ll still love it. If you saw it online, then you REALLY want to catch the full live performance, which is WAY more than what the cameras picked up. All performed with the same great band and a full orchestra and choir onstage! If you were at Coachella you’ll still love it. If you saw it online, then you REALLY want to catch the full live performance, which is WAY more than what the cameras picked up. https://t.co/Bvatggbttn

Earlier this year, Danny Elfman performed at the Coachella festival. In an interview with Variety about his Coachella performance, Elfman said that he was just relieved to have made it through in one piece. He said,

“Going into it I knew it was going to be a really risky endeavour. I don’t think anybody’s tried that before, mixing up these kinds of elements in this kind of insane musical mash-up. When you’re trying a conceptual idea, you don’t know what’s going to happen."

He further added, noting,

“But in the end, not having a safety net is also extremely exhilarating. It’s what it’s like when you’re up there on the high wire and the net is down and you know that the chance of just like falling into an abyss is extremely high. That, of course, is super exhilarating in itself.”

The artist has promised a Coachella-like performance this year as well. He said:

“All performed with the same great band and a full orchestra and choir onstage! If you were at Coachella you’ll still love it. If you saw it online, then you REALLY want to catch the full live performance, which is WAY more than what the cameras picked up.”

Earlier this month, the artist released a remix edition of his 2021 album, Big Mess. Also among his recent projects, is Netflix’s upcoming series Wednesday. He has collaborated with Tim Burton, on the project Wednesday, which is set to release this fall.

Edited by Susrita Das