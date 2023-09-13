Danny Romalotti's comeback sparks excitement on The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless is (again) bringing back one of the favorite characters from the show. Michael Damian, who portrays the popular character of Danny Romalotti, is returning to the CBS soap opera.

While Danny has made on-and-off appearances throughout 2022 and this year, as per the media update, this time he is back for “an extended stay” on the show.

Damian has not spoken about the same, but viewers are looking forward to seeing the actor hit the streets of Genoa City again. The episode where Danny makes a comeback for good will be telecast later this month.

For now, the show will air its 242nd episode of season 50 on Wednesday, September 13.

Damian aka Danny to enjoy a longer stay on The Young and the Restless this time around

It was last month when Soap Opera Network reported the story of Michael Damian’s return to The Young and the Restless. The media outlet stated that this time, it would not be a brief stint for the actor.

Another publication, Soap Hub, quoted a representative associated with the show who said that Danny will enjoy “an extended stay” in the latest joining. The episode that will mark the rock singer’s long-awaited return will be aired on September 28.

That is also the time around when the show embarks on its 51st season. It should be noted that none of the portals validated the precise details of the most recent contract or Damian's time commitment to the show.

Right now, the soap opera is in its 50th season and is slated to broadcast the 242nd episode. The said episode will see a face-off between Nikki and Adam while Sharon notices that there’s a connection between Summer and Chance.

Damian's on-and-off relationship with The Young and the Restless

To recall, Damian joined The Young and the Restless in 1981 and went on to appear till 1998. His second stint was between 2002 and 2004, while the next was in 2008.

The California native was again called on the show in 2012 and that continued for a year. In 2022, fans of The Young and the Restless were ecstatic to see the 61-year-old back as Danny.

He also was seen this year in March (on the show's 50th anniversary) and April, after which there was no Danny on the show. It’s said that in his comeback episode on The Young and the Restless, Danny will help his problematic former partner Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) get even with her estranged son Daniel.

Notably, Phyllis is in a stage where she needs Daniel to get better of a situation, but he feels distant and unwilling to provide her any aid. That’s where Danny might step in and iron out the differences between the two.

Now Phyllis shares a rather contentious relationship with Daniel, because of the bad things she did in the past. Meanwhile, he has a nice relationship with Danny despite being his stepson of sorts.

Fans are also speculating whether there be a much-awaited reunion between Danny and his old flame Christine. All these speculative story arcs might get a confirmation on September 28 when fans will find out why Danny is back in the city once again.

Season 50 episode 242 of The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on September 13.