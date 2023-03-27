Darcey & Stacey season 4 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

Season 4 episode 10 of Darcey & Stacey is finally here. Titled Gin and Toxic, it is set to air on TLC on March 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans of the show can also watch the upcoming episode on Discovery+.

In the latest episode, entrepreneurs and fashion designers Darcey and Stacey Silva will launch their new clothing line, and viewers will get to see how they prepare for it. Additionally, this episode will also reveal what shocked Darcey about her new man.

The synopsis of Darcey & Stacey season 4, as per TLC, states:

"Darcey and Stacey are officially splitting their time between their digs in Connecticut and their new apartments in Miami. Finally free of Georgi, Darcey is ready for a fresh start - she is single and ready to mingle. We see Darcey navigate single life in Miami while building her empire and being a proud mama who wants the best for her daughters."

Before featuring in the show, Darcey appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days back in 2017. The reality star has also appeared on multiple spin-off shows. Since 2020, both sisters have been documenting their professional and personal lives as Darcey & Stacey. In the upcoming episode of the show, preparations will be made for Stacey's bachelorette party.

Season 4 episode 10 of Darcey & Stacey will reveal some new information about Darcey's new man

Ahead of the premiere of season 4 episode 10, Darcey & Stacey released a few clips, teasing fans with what to expect. The clip showed Darcey and her man talking about how he has been practicing celibacy for two and a half months now. Darcey was shocked and slightly disappointed with this information.

The synopsis for Darcey & Stacey season 4 episode 10 reads:

“With tension between the pair at a fever pitch, Darcey and Stacey prepare to launch their new clothing line; Darcey learns some shocking information about the new man in her life, and the twins head to New York City for Stacey's bachelorette party.”

Furthermore, Florian was also seen feeling lonely and missing his family in another clip. He was equally stressed ahead of the wedding. The clip showed him contacting Georgi in an attempt to ask him to be his best man. Georgi responded by saying yes.

Meanwhile, the couple were also seen making plans for the wedding. As they discussed everything with the wedding planner, Stacey discovered that Georgi was the best man. Given that Georgi is Darcey's ex-fiance, fans can expect more drama to erupt once both the sisters discover this new development.

Recap of Darcey & Stacey season 4 episode 9

The synopsis for episode 9, as per the network, states:

“Darcey sends Aniko off to college in Arizona; a controversial decision comes back to haunt Stacey; sparks fly between Darcey and a new suitor; Darcey confronts Stacey about conducting business behind her back.”

The previous episode, titled Hello & Goodbye, saw Darcey spend time making good memories with her daughter before they left for college in Arizona. Moreover, Darcey and Stacey had some issues that led to a heated discussion about their clothing brands.

You can watch Darcey & Stacey season 4 episode 10 on March 27, 2023, on TLC.

