TLC Darcey & Stacey season 4 air time and release date

The 90-Day franchise may seem never-ending to some, as Darcey & Stacey is set to return for a fourth season. The season will premiere on TLC this Monday, January 23 at 8 pm ET. The one-hour-long episode will be uploaded on TLC Go and Discovery+ on the same day.

Entrepreneurs and fashion designers Darcey and Stacey Silva currently run their own clothing brand together, called House of Eleven. Darcey was first seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017 and has appeared on many spin-off shows of the series since then in an attempt to find a partner. Her sister Stacey, on the other hand, is already married to boyfriend of eight years, Florian Sukaj.

The sisters have been documenting their personal and professional lives on Darcey & Stacey since 2020.

Darcey & Stacey season 4 will test the bond between the sisters

The upcoming season of Darcey & Stacey will feature the sisters moving from Middletown, Connecticut to Miami, Florida. Stacey will try to organize her wedding with Florian Sukaj, who will not support her choices financially. Other than that, Darcey will be introduced to some “high-quality people” to find her perfect partner. TLC's description of the same reads,

"Darcey and Stacey are officially splitting their time between their digs in Connecticut and their new apartments in Miami. Finally free of Georgi, Darcey is ready for a fresh start - she is single and ready to mingle. We see Darcey navigate single life in Miami while building her empire and being a proud mama who wants the best for her daughters."

However, Darcey will also meet Georgi again. The pair got engaged in 2020 just four months after dating and decided to stick together despite having multiple fights and even breaking up once, before finally calling it quits in March 2022. She will now try to concentrate on building a business empire and give the best to her two daughters.

The synopsis has also hinted that Darcey might also be involved in a fight with Stacey as the latter is moving on with her wedding plans despite the former’s recent break-up. TLC's description of Stacey's journey in the season reads,

"Meanwhile, with the twin wedding called off, Stacey is ready to plan her own wedding to finally celebrate her and Florian's love with friends and family. Planning a wedding is never easy and concerns over finances are bubbling to the surface as Florian, despite having received his working papers, has yet to really look for a job."

In the trailer of Darcey & Stacey, the sisters can be seen shopping together, taking o-shots in a clinic and having the "worst fight" of their lives. Stacey asks her fiance to get a job so that he can contribute to the wedding. Meanwhile, Darcey can be seen going on multiple dates, though it is not known if she will find her perfect man.

To find out whether the sisters will support each other's endeavors, viewers will have to watch the new episode of Darcey & Stacey. Fresh episodes of Darcey & Stacey will air on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes