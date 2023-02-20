Darcey & Stacey season 4 episode 5 release date and air time on TLC

Darcey & Stacey season 4 is set to air another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Darcey gets ready for a matchmaking event set up by her matchmaker, Michelle, to help the reality star find someone.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads

"Darcey finally meets her match. Florian faces the harsh reality of the modeling world. The twins' business trip to Los Angeles takes an ugly turn when Florian drops a bomb about the wedding."

Darcey & Stacey season 4, episode 5 is set to air on Monday, February 20, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

The upcoming episode of Darcey & Stacey will see some struggles with wardrobe choices

In the upcoming episode of Darcey & Stacey, titled Drunken Slips & Loose Lips, Darcey gets ready to go on a dating event. However, Michelle and the reality star disagree with her choice of outfits.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the two are seen discussing the outfits Darcey could wear at the event. When she shows up in a revealing black outfit, the matchmaker tells her to go change, rejecting the dress and adding:

"You’ve got a lot going on. Too much."

In her confessional, she said that one of the guidelines she gave the Darcey & Stacey star was to cover up her b**** since a lot of her outfits show a lot of cleavage, giving the wrong impression. Following Michelle's advice, the reality star then changes into a white dress, although the problem remains the same.

Michelle further tells Darcey that she doesn’t want men to think that they were going to meet someone chiq and elegant and end up meeting someone dressed as a h**. Meanwhile, in her confessional, Darcey said:

"Okay, I don’t feel like a h** and I don’t feel like I’m going to look like a h**."

She added that the outfit is very nice and in fact designerwear and that Michelle shouldn’t be toeing around with her. However, to make the most of her expertise, she returns to her closet to look for something else to wear, asking the star whether she has something that is less revealing.

In her confessional, Darcey said that she gets what Michelle wants, but she can’t show up looking like a nun to a date.

After changing into a third outfit, Darcey still doesn’t get it right, and Michelle starts to get frustrated. The latter, in her confessional, states that Darcey's doing the complete opposite of what she’s asking of her.

Eventually, the two try to find ways to cover her up instead of making her change into another outfit and wonder if a broach will do the trick. While it helps cover her up a little, the Darcey & Stacey matchmaker still isn’t completely happy with the outfit. She tells the reality star that she’s not asking her to be conservative but to be a little bit more reserved since people make the wrong conclusion about her.

Darcey tells her that she’ll keep that under consideration the next time she goes shopping and will look for things that are a little bit more “covered up.” Darcey feels that the matchmaker’s approach is making her feel discouraged and throwing her off her game even though she knows that the latter's just trying to do her job.

Tune in on Monday, February 20, at 8 pm ET on TLC to watch the upcoming episode of Darcey & Stacey.

