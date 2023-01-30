Darcey & Stacey season 3 episode 4 air time, release date, and synopsis

Darcey & Stacey season 3 returns with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Darcey meets with her matchmaker, who tells her that she needs to post pictures with fewer filters out there.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, For Love or Money, reads:

"Aniko and Aspen grill Georgi about his intentions with Darcey; tensions rise between the twins when Stacey speaks out of turn; Stacey fumes over Florian's jealousy."

Tune in on Monday, January 30, at 8 pm ET on TLC to catch the latest installment of the series.

Darcey & Stacey’s star Darcey goes to a matchmaker in the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of Darcey & Stacey on TLC, the reality star finds herself in Michelle’s office.

Michelle told Darcey that all the photos she sent in had filters on them, explaining the importance of putting out pictures that represent her authentic self. Michelle also tells her that her previous photos are not the true representation of her.

Michelle said:

"How would you feel if I showed you a picture of a guy and he looks all young and when you see him he’s not? So I kinda need you to give me some photos that are more authentic to who you look."

In her confessional, the Darcey & Stacey star said that she sent Michelle some great pictures, and while they did have filters on them, they were still pictures of herself. She added that she didn’t really know at the time what she had in mind, so she sent the pictures that she already had in her phone.

The matchmaker also asked Darcey about her family and her upbringing, and the reality star told her that she has a twin and an older brother. She added that her parents got divorced when she was 12 years old.

Darcey revealed that her father’s a businessman and that she always looked up to him and always thought he had an exciting life. She added:

"He was busy a lot. He wasn’t home a lot."

After separating from her mother, Darcey’s father remarried twice and eventually got divorced both times. In her confessional, she further stated that since her parents got divorced, she has never had a good example of what a healthy relationship looks like.

She added that her mother never remarried or dated much after the divorce, and while her father had numerous marriages, they didn’t last. She believes that this impacted Stacey and herself. The Darcey & Stacey star said:

"Now I just feel like, I don’t wanna be like my mom. Lonely. She’s lonely."

She further said that she thinks that sometimes people just “choose the wrong ones” because they don’t want to be lonely. This is why she came to see Michelle, to try and figure things out for herself, so she doesn’t have to “die alone.”

Fans believe Darcey & Stacey star needs a therapist more than a matchmaker. (Image via Instagram/@TLC)

Fans reacted to the promo, and while some were supportive of her and sympathetic towards her tough upbringing, others were happy that Michelle called her out on using excessive filters in her photos.

Multiple users have suggested that the Darcey & Stacey star goes to therapy to heal from her past. One comment read that this is probably “the most honest” she has been while on the show.

Tune in on Monday, January 30, at 8 pm ET to watch what happens next on Darcey & Stacey season 4.

