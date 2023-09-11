Dark Asset cast list and characters explored

Prepare for an adrenaline-packed experience as Michael Winnick's upcoming action thriller, Dark Asset, hits theaters on Friday, September 22, 2023. This gripping movie centers around an ex-soldier who makes a shocking revelation – he was unwittingly used as a test subject in a covert experimental program. Fuelled by a thirst for justice, he embarks on a relentless quest for revenge that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the movie:

''In this adrenaline-fueled action film, an ordinary soldier becomes the subject of a top-secret experimental program. Under the guise of enhancing his combat abilities, the program transforms him into a lethal living weapon. As the John Doe delves deeper into the project, he uncovers the horrifying truth behind the program's objectives and the dark intentions of his creator.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Fueled by a thirst for justice and driven by a desire for vengeance, the soldier breaks free from his captors and embarks on a relentless mission to dismantle the program while navigating a dangerous web of betrayal, conspiracy, and high-stakes action.''

In Dark Asset, Byron Mann takes on the role of the protagonist, John, while a talented ensemble cast brings crucial supporting characters to life. The movie is co-written by Winnick and Terri Farley-Teruel.

Dark Asset cast list: Byron Mann and others to star in new thriller film

1) Byron Mann as John

Byron Mann plays the lead role of John in Dark Asset. He's a highly efficient ex-soldier whose life takes a shocking turn after discovering he was used as a test subject on an experimental program.

It's John's vengeful journey that forms the crux of the narrative. It'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the film. Byron Mann looks stunning in the lead role, portraying his character's fearlessness and charisma with remarkable ease. His other memorable acting credits include The Ravine, The Recruit, Little Fires Everywhere, Wu Assassins, and many more.

2) Helena Mattsson as Jane

Helena Mattsson plays the character of Jane in the new action thriller film. Apart from that, more details regarding her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a significant role in the storyline.

Helena Mattsson previously appeared in several popular movies and shows like The Rookie, My Husband's Secret Wife, His Deadly Affair, and Mommy Group Murder, among many more.

3) Robert Patrick as Dr. Cain

Robert Patrick stars as Dr. Cain in the new film. More details about his character are not revealed at this point, but he will play a massive role in the plot. Robert Patrick has played memorable parts in What Josiah Saw, The Laundromat, Sgt. Will Gardner, The Men Who Stare at Goats, Mayans M.C., and Scorpion, to name a few.

Apart from Byron Mann, Helena Mattsson, and Robert Patrick, Dark Asset also stars various other actors in crucial supporting roles. These include:

Shani Rigsbee as Agent Wilds

Sabina Gadecki as Vivian

Marc Winnick as Alex

Erica Muñoz as Marena

Paul Savage as Senator Benson

Zak Lee as Kenny

Alan Tafoya as Ylan

Abraham Justice as Ketrov

Darlenis Duran as Bindi

Viewers can watch Dark Asset in cinemas on Friday, September 22, 2023.