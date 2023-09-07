Dark season 4: Possibility of a fourth installment for the critically acclaimed supernatural-thriller explored

Netflix's popular science fiction thriller Dark aired from December 1, 2017, to June 27, 2020. It's hard to disagree that it was one of the streamer's most promising shows of all time, despite opinions varying from person to person. Some people even consider it to be the best German show ever created.

Even though Dark's popularity is on a different scale, it is safe to say that it will not receive another season. Three seasons were enough to narrate a captivating story, and any more would just be milking a dead cow.

Some of the members of its huge cast list were Louis Hofmann, Ella Lee, Maja Schöne, Lena Urzendowsky, Angela Winkler, Nina Kronjäger, Barbara Nüsse, Wolfram Koch, Daan Lennard Liebrenz, etc.

Why Dark Season 4 will make no sense

Explaining Dark is undoubtedly one of the hardest things to describe to people completely oblivious to the show, however, to explain it briefly, it shows the horrors of time travel.

Set in the fictional German town of Winden, the characters travel through time via an isolated cave and get into horrible situations. The story revolves around four families, and the timelines vary from years 2019, 1986, 1953, 2020, 1987, 1954, 2053, 1921, 1888, and 2052.

At times, it got extremely hard to understand the show because there was a ton of intermingling between the characters from different timelines.

However, after everything was said and done, the show concluded on a high note with a happy ending after what looked like centuries of agony and tragedy. Creating another season at this point would be a complete waste of resources, as there is literally nothing new to show or explain. Every character received befitting endings, and anything else at this point would look blatantly forced.

Also, in a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the series' co-creator Jantje Friese explained that the project ended at the correcttime.

"It was absolutely the perfect amount. Anything else would have felt like stretching it unnecessarily and making it more complicated on a narrative level. We love symbolism and we believe you have to be true to the symbols you lay out," she said.

"The triquetra and things coming in three is one of them. It would have felt like selling our souls and not delivering on what we wanted to do [if we had more seasons]. It feels quite right and satisfactory," she continued.

However, the creators of Dark have another show on Netflix titled 1899, which is equally good and has a similar theme. Unfortunately, it was canceled after just one season.

Dark synopsis

The synopsis of Dark according to Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"When two children go missing in a small German town, its sinful past is exposed along with the double lives and fractured relationships that exist among four families as they search for the kids."

It further states:

"The mystery-drama series introduces an intricate puzzle filled with twists that includes a web of curious characters, all of whom have a connection to the town's troubled history -- whether they know it or not. The story includes supernatural elements that tie back to the same town in 1986. "Dark" represents the first German original series produced for Netflix."

Executive producers of Dark were Justyna Müsch, Jantje Friese, Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann, and Abraham Davies.