Dateline NBC: What happened to Ildiko Krajnyak?

Ildiko Krajnyak, an esthetician based in Trabuco Canyon, tragically lost her life in a blast that took place on May 15, 2018. The explosion occurred at her workplace, Magyar Kozmetika, a day spa located in Aliso Viejo. Krajnyak was at the spa when she opened one of the cardboard boxes on her desk, triggering the explosion that claimed her life.

The explosion not only resulted in the collapse of the ceiling and windows but also injured three others present in the spa, including two Hungarian clients who had just completed their treatments.

The Dateline NBC episode titled Death in the Spa, which aired on February 9, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC, shed light on the murder of Ildiko Krajnyak by her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Beal. The synopsis reads,

"After a bomb explodes at a day spa in California, killing esthetician Ildiko Krajnyak and injuring two clients, investigators discover Ildiko was the intended target."

What happened to Ildiko Krajnyak? Details explored

Ildiko Krajnyak, a 48-year-old esthetician based out of Trabuco Canyon, was killed by a homemade bomb explosion at the Magyar Kozmetika day spa, as reported by Oxygen. Krajnyak was at the front desk of the beauty spa, which she owned with her ex-partner, Stephen Beal, at the time of the incident. The blast occurred when she opened one of the four brown cardboard packages on the counter, triggering the blast.

The impact of the blast caused serious damage to the building, as the ceiling collapsed and two Hungarian clients, a mother and daughter, at the front desk were heavily injured with burns and cuts. While Ildiko Krajnyak died at the spot, her human remains were found scattered all over the building and the parking lot.

Expand Tweet

As authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered various personal items scattered around, including loose wires, a nine-volt battery, a cell phone, and molten duct tape - all of which were consistent with an explosive item and had also been affected by the blast. According to the FBI affidavit, the items found had the potential to be assembled into a bomb.

The investigations into the bombing resulted in the arrest of Stephen William Beal, aged 59, who was charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device. The two were business partners, as Beal paid $1,500 monthly rent for the space for the day spa and operation costs.

A search of Stephen Beal's Long Beach home gave away items that raised suspicion. Authorities discovered over 130 pounds of explosive materials, including three containers of black powder, a 7-foot-tall rocket, rocket-making equipment, two containers of red gum, which could be used as fuel, binder in fireworks, and two containers of potassium perchlorate, which could be used as a precursor, according to the complaint.

Expand Tweet

The authorities suspected Stephen Beal, a model rocket hobbyist, of delivering the package while Krajnyak was on a trip to visit her family in Hungary. While Beal denied any participation in the crime and was scheduled for a second trial after the first jury reached a deadlock, the investigators analyzed the recovered components from the scene and traced them back to him.

The investigation by the FBI at Quantico traced a battery part to a specific shipment that came into the United States from China. The items from the same shipment were stocked at a store close to Stephen Beal's home. The surveillance video from the store showed Beal purchasing the battery a week before the blast, along with cardboard boxes, and the transaction was made in cash.

Expand Tweet

The arrest affidavit, cited by the United States Attorney's Office, mentioned that Stephen Beal's friends revealed that he was "jealous, controlling, and possessive" of Ildiko Krajnyak and took matters into his own hands when she started dating another person.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE