Dateline NBC: Where Are Cassie Jo Stoddart’s Killers Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper Now?

The high school student from Pocatello, Cassie Jo Stoddart, was brutally stabbed to death by two of her schoolmates, Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper, on September 22, 2006. Cassie had been housesitting for her relatives at their Whispering Cliffs Drive home in Bannock County, Idaho when she was attacked.

Per AP News, Adamcik and Draper stabbed Cassie 29 times with a dagger and a hunting knife, and they also videotaped their murder plan before execution. The duo reportedly wanted to recreate a real-life version of Scream and thus dressed in dark clothes and masks during their endeavor.

Both Torey and Brian are currently serving their life imprisonment sentences at Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona and Idaho State Correctional Institution, respectively.

The upcoming Dateline NBC episode The Secret in Black Rock Canyon showcases the murder as it airs on February 18, 2024, at 10 pm ET. The synopsis reads:

"A series of mysterious events haunt 16-year-old Cassie Jo Stoddart while housesitting, and days later, she's found stabbed to death; police retrace her last day and uncover a stockpile of evidence pointing right to her killers."

Why were Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper arrested? Details explored

Cassie Jo Stoddart, the 16-year-old teenager from Pocatello High School, had been housesitting two dogs and three cats at her uncle and aunt, Allison and Frank Contreras', home in northeast Bannock County. Cassie had attended school on Friday, September 22, 2006, before her mother, Anna Stoddart, dropped her and her boyfriend, Matt Beckham, at the Whispering Cliffs home.

Matt had invited Torey Adamcik, who brought Brian Draper, and the four watched Kill Bill, Volume II in the living room before Adamcik and Draper allegedly left for a show at the local movie theater. However, the duo stayed back by breaking into a car and waiting around. They entered the Idaho residence of the Contreras undetected through a basement door she had left unlocked.

Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper donned masks and gloves. They carried a hunting knife and a dagger-like weapon they bought from a pawn shop. They cut off the power supply temporarily made loud noises to scare Cassie and attacked her once Matt left around 11:15 p.m.

Cassie Jo Stoddart was found lying on the floor in blood on Sunday, September 24, 2006, as the Contreras returned home. The Idaho State Police made her boyfriend Matt Beckham take a polygraph test as he was the last person Cassie was seen with. However, he passed the test but mentioned Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik's presence in passing.

Adamcik and Draper's alibis fell through when they mentioned having been to the movie theater that evening. As both were scheduled for a polygraph test, Brian Draper broke down to reveal some details of the crime and led the investigators to an area near Black Rock Canyon where the two had buried incriminating evidence including a videotape recording, multiple knives, gloves, and a burnt book the murder plan, per Oxygen.

Where are Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper now?

The videotape recorded by Draper and Adamcik showcased Cassie Jo Stoddart at school waving to the camera followed by the two revealing their "death list". Draper addressed the camera saying,

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry to Cassie’s family but she had to be the one. We have to stick with the plan."

Torey Adamcik and Brian Draper were arrested on September 27, 2006, and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Both stood in separate trials and received life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Per the Idaho Department of Corrections, Torey Adamcik is incarcerated at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona while Draper remains incarcerated in the Idaho State Correctional Institution.