Russian native and Frisco, Texas, resident Anna Moses was found shot to death during a welfare check in January 2015. She was found in the garage of the home in the well-established Plantation Resort neighborhood. Investigations revealed that Anna died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, back, and neck. She also had several abrasions and bruises consistent with defensive wounds.

The ensuing investigation suggested the involvement of her ex-husband Robert Moses. They suspected him after he initially gave vague answers to authorities when asked about his whereabouts on the night of the murder. He also had a fresh cut on his right hand, which was likely caused during his struggle with the victim. The DNA evidence found inside her car later sealed the case against Robert.

Tiffany Stevenson @goomba82 @JoshMankiewicz @DatelineNBC Ok. One I think of a lot for whatever reason, was out of Frisco, Texas. Anna Moses, Russian or Ukranian woman (I think Ukrainan), had a son & I THINK older husband. I THINK she was found in her car or on the garage floor. @JoshMankiewicz @DatelineNBC Ok. One I think of a lot for whatever reason, was out of Frisco, Texas. Anna Moses, Russian or Ukranian woman (I think Ukrainan), had a son & I THINK older husband. I THINK she was found in her car or on the garage floor.

An upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, titled Someone Was Waiting, will chronicle the fatal shooting of Anna Moses. The synopsis of the episode, set to be released on Oxygen at 7 pm ET on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, reads:

"When a captivating, sweet-natured single mom is found dead in her garage, detectives in Frisco, Texas, uncover a series of potential suspects, all of them connected in different ways to her complicated and secretive life."

Anna Moses died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back, and her neck

Anna Moses worked as the assistant director of the Office of Strategic Planning and Analysis for the University of Texas at Dallas. The 43-year-old lived at her home in Frisco's Plantation Resort neighborhood for several years, where she resided alone. She and her husband Robert Moses divorced in March 2013, about two years before the incident.

A wellness check was initiated by her employer, the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on January 14, 2015. After authorities canvassed Anna's entire house, they discovered her body in the garage. They also found .22-caliber shell casings around her body and her car missing from the driveway. The victim still had her coat on and all her belongings were scattered next to the body.

J.D. Miles @jdmiles11 Update on #Frisco murder. Sources tell me Anna Moses was shot multiple times in garage of her home last week. No suspects or motive yet Update on #Frisco murder. Sources tell me Anna Moses was shot multiple times in garage of her home last week. No suspects or motive yet

Investigators believed she was targeted the previous evening after returning home from work, but had failed to notice any signs of a break-in. During the autopsy, Collin County Medical Examiner Dr. William Rohr discovered multiple .22-caliber bullets in Moses' body and declared that shooting was the cause of her murder. Anna died of six gunshot wounds - three to the back, two to the chest, and one to the neck.

How was Anna Moses' ex-husband linked to her shooting death?

While investigating 43-year-old Anna Moses' murder, investigators interrogated her ex-husband Robert Moses. Apart from offering law enforcement insufficient evidence and vague statements, Robert also failed to state his whereabouts for January 13, the day she was murdered.

Valerie Wigglesworth @vlwigg Defense rests. Closing arguments set to start in trial of Robert Moses, accused of killing ex-wife Anna Moses in Frisco #mosestrial Defense rests. Closing arguments set to start in trial of Robert Moses, accused of killing ex-wife Anna Moses in Frisco #mosestrial https://t.co/1jgGZ0sCSl

Reports state that investigators also noticed a fresh cut on the ex-husband's right hand. However, he claimed that he got the cut after hitting his right hand against the corner of the desk near his bed. During a later search of his house, several guns and magazines matching the caliber of the weapon used to kill Anna were also discovered.

That same day, Frisco police discovered Anna’s missing car and found blood evidence on the driver’s seat, which matched Robert’s DNA. The DNA evidence in his ex-wife's vehicle and his lack of an alibi led investigators to believe Robert likely was responsible for the victim's death. His roommate couldn't confirm his alibi either and he refused to take a polygraph test.

Robert Moses was initially arrested on a traffic offense but was soon charged with first-degree murder within weeks of the shooting incident that killed Anna Moses. He was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will shed further light on Anna Moses' killing this Wednesday.

