In 2011, Nichols Hills Fire Department Chief Keith Bryan was fatally shot inside his Mustang, Oklahoma home. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died of a severe gunshot wound to the head the following day. Authorities suspected Becky Bryan, who made the 911 call and was present at the time of the shooting, of a possible revenge killing, but an investigation soon revealed other secrets.

Bryan's killing was fueled by greed and a love affair between his wife and another man, Mark Holbrook. Circumstantial evidence eventually helped authorities solve the case, implicating Becky, who orchestrated the murder and tried to deceive authorities to cash in on Keith's pension money.

Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is scheduled to revisit Keith Bryan's murder case in an episode titled Mystery in Mustang, scheduled to re-air on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 10 PM ET. The synopsis reads:

"Fire chief Keith Bryan is shot dead in his home, leaving police to wonder who would want to slay the local hero."

The investigation into Bryan's murder uncovered dark secrets in the couple's seeming perfect marriage.

Fire Chief Keith Bryan was fatally shot in the head inside his Mustang, Oklahama, home

Born in November 1958 in Dallas, Texas, Keith Bryan eventually relocated to Oklahoma City. He spent more than three decades as an employee at the Nichols Hills Fire Department, where he advanced through the ranks and made it to the position of Fire Chief. Bryan also owned a construction company on the side and was married to Rebecca "Becky" Bryan, his high school sweetheart and wife of nearly 33 years.

Unfortunately, tragedy hit the couple on September 20, 2011, when, at around ten o'clock in the night, Becky made a 911 call to report that her husband, Keith Bryan, had been shot by a 25 or 26-year-old male intruder who entered their house through the garage and shot him. When the police arrived, they discovered Keith lying on the couch, fatally wounded from a gunshot wound to the side of his head.

The wife claimed that the intruder, who was wearing a hoodie, apologized for what he did and before fleeing in his dark colored pick-up, mentioned how the Fire Chief should have hired him. Keith was rushed to the hospital where he succummed to his wounds the following day.

The murder weapon, a .380-caliber gun, was later discovered in their house. Despite Becky claiming that the intruder was responsible for the murder, authorities soon began questioning her account of what transpired that night. The cops discovered a gun, a bullet case, a latex glove, and a blanket with holes in the washing machine after searching the house. The bullets matched the one that killed Keith Bryan.

Keith Bryan's wife of 33 years Rebecca "Becky" Bryan was behind his 2011 killing

There were multiple inconsistencies found between Becky's version of the incident and the discoveries made by authorities while investigating the murder. Moreover, a man named Mark Holbrook came forward revealing details about an affair with the murder victim's wife and how he felt she was manipulative. Holbrook alleged that after he broke it off with Becky, she began stalking him and making moves to win him back.

Holbrook also stated that on the night of the shooting at around 7 pm, Becky called him to tell him about the money she was soon going to collect. Authorities believed she was talking about Keith's pension money.

The prosecution alleged that Becky wrapped her gun in a blanket and approached the victim from behind before shooting him in the head. She was arrested at a hotel in Oklahoma City and was convicted of first-degree murder in May 2013, receiving life without the possibility of parole.

Catch the full story on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered this Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

