The chilling story of Shelia Eddy and Rachel Shoaf stabbing their friend to death is brought to television with episode 38 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered's ninth season. Titled Something Wicked, the episode chronicles the life and death of 16-year-old West Virginia resident Skylar Neese, who stepped out with her friends on the night of July 6, 2012, to never return to her parents.

Shelia Eddy and Rachel Shoaf were the closest friends Skylar had. As their friendship grew more and more problematic, Eddy and Shoaf hatched a plan to get rid of Neese permanently, which they successfully executed on the unfortunate night. Skylar's murder led Eddy and Shoaf to imprisonment, and now they are serving time in the Lakin Correctional Centre in Mason County.

The official synopsis of Something Wicked reads:

"Skylar Neese, 16, vanishes without a trace, turning her parents' world upside down; police think she ran away, but clues on social media point to a more sinister reason for her disappearance."

Something Wicked will be re-aired on November 8, 2023, on Oxygen at 10 pm EST.

Who are Shelia Eddy and Rachel Shoaf, and where are they now?

Shelia Eddy, Rachel Shoaf, and Skylar Neese (Image via CBS News)

The 16-year-old teen from Morgantown, Monongalia County, disappeared without a trace on July 6, 2012, after sneaking out her bedroom window in the early hours of the night and getting into her friend's car.

Skylar Annette Neese, the only daughter of Mary and David “Dave” Neese, had returned home from her shift at Wendy's on July 5. She cracked open her bedroom window and drove off with two of her closest friends from school - Shelia Eddy and Rachel Shoaf. Skylar and Shelia grew up together from the age of 8. The former was introduced to Rachel in their freshman year.

The trio came across as inseparable. Skylar acted as the rock in their dynamic as both Sheila and Rachel had their parents go through their divorces. Shelia Eddy was known to be the impulsive one, while Rachel was more reserved, coming from a strict Catholic family. Despite a friendship that lasted years, the relationship that Eddy and Shoaf shared with Neese grew bitter over time, as was evident from their social media posts.

Shelia Eddy and Rachel Shoaf (Image via West Virginia Police Department)

Eddy and Shoaf had a murder plan ready for Skylar, and they waited around for its execution. On the night of July 6, 2012, Shelia Eddy and Rachel Shoaf drove Skylar to their usual hangout spot close to the state lines where the girls used to smoke cannabis. Upon reaching, the duo attacked Skylar with kitchen knives from Eddy's home.

Skylar tried to get away, but they stabbed her in the knee, after which escape was impossible. The duo had initially intended to bury the body but left it covered with twigs and dirt as they realized that the soil was too hard to dig into.

Skylar's body was recovered over six months after her disappearance once Rachel admitted to committing the crime. She directed the officers to the crime scene, after which Skylar's unidentifiable body was confirmed to be hers on March 13, 2013.

Shelia Eddy and Rachel Shoaf (Image via Dominion Post)

The motive of the crime remains unknown except for Rachel Shoaf's mentioning in her confession:

“We didn’t like her.”

Rachel Shoaf pleaded guilty after her confession and was charged with second-degree murder. Her sentence read:

“Unlawfully, feloniously, willfully, maliciously and intentionally causing the death of Skylar Neese by stabbing her and causing fatal injuries.”

Shoaf was sentenced to 30 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years. Eddy was arrested as the second perpetrator in September 2013 and was to be tried as an adult. Even though she pled not guilty initially, she eventually pled guilty to first-degree murder.

Eddy was sentenced to a lifetime in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Shoaf and Eddy are currently imprisoned in the Lakin Correctional Centre in Mason County.