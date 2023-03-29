How old is Andre Portasio? All about Paul O Grady's partner as comedian dies aged 67

British comedian and broadcaster Paul O Grady’s death has been confirmed by his 42-year-old husband, Andre Portasio. Paul passed away suddenly on Tuesday evening, March 28, at the age of 67, according to Portasaio's statement, which he shared with the PA News Agency. However, Portasio has described his husband’s death as peaceful. The cause of Paul O'Grady's passing has not yet been disclosed.

Andre Portasio and Paul O'Grady began their relationship in 2006 when they were 25 and 50, respectively. They have been open about their relationship since the very beginning.

Alice Fearn @alice_fearn #RipPaulOgrady Woken up to the really shocking and sad news. So many of us grew up with Paul O Grady on our tv screens. I wasn’t expecting that to end so soon. What a loss Woken up to the really shocking and sad news. So many of us grew up with Paul O Grady on our tv screens. I wasn’t expecting that to end so soon. What a loss 😔 #RipPaulOgrady https://t.co/Cd3zJFiCjP

After 11 years of being partners, Portasio wed the broadcaster and former drag queen in August 2017 at an idyllic secret ceremony. The wedding took place in London's The Goring Hotel garden. Lord of the Rings actor Ian McKellen was one of the guests present at the ceremony.

Paul and Portasio remained married until Paul’s sudden passing yesterday, marking the couple’s 17 years of togetherness. They lived in a farmhouse in Kent along with four dogs, sheep, goats, barn owls, and chickens. The late comedian’s love for animals remained the same until his death.

Paul O'Grady's husband, Andre Portasio, is a former professional ballerina

Andre Portasio (Image via dancewarehouse.info)

Portasio was born in Brazil and started his ballet training under the guidance of Natalia Barbara. He was granted a scholarship in 1997 to join the Escuela National de Cuba. In 1998, Portasio moved to London with the help of the Nureyev Foundation.

He was a two-time medalist at the Genée in 1998 and 1999, which earned him an invitation to join the English National Ballet School. Portasio performed at the English National Ballet at both a national and international level to critical acclaim.

Andre Portasio (Image via superprof.co.in)

Andre Portasio featured in Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, Coppelia, The Canterville Ghost, The Nutcracker, Giselle, The Rite of Spring, Cinderella, The Snow Queen, and many other performances over the course of 10 successful years.

After he retired from performing as a ballet dancer, Portasio took time to develop other skills and gain the experience required to pursue a career as an arts manager and a ballet teacher. He has since worked with organizations such as The Clore Leadership Programme, Sadler’s Wells Theatre, The Royal Ballet School, The Print Room, English National Ballet, Southbank Centre, and Candoco Dance Company.

Andre Portasio with husband Paul O'Grady (Image via Getty Images)

Portasio holds a Master of Arts degree in Culture, Policy, and Management from London’s City University. He is also a graduate of the Royal Ballet School, where he received a diploma in ballet education. Portasio currently works as the CEO, Director, and Producer at a digital company called ArtstreamingTV Ltd., a company that provides on-demand and live services for the cultural sector.

Andre Portasio stated in a statement regarding his husband Paul O'Grady's death:

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul’s sudden passing has saddened many friends and fans, with some revisiting his most iconic and groundbreaking drag queen persona, Lily Savage.

Paul O'Grady was in a marriage of convenience before marrying Andre Portasio

From 1977 to 2005, Paul was in a marriage of convenience with a Portuguese woman named Teresa Fernandes. Teresa was a lesbian barmaid from a strict Catholic family, which always hassled her by asking her when she would get married.

At the age of 22, Paul agreed to marry Teresa to prevent her deportation, and they stayed married for 28 years. However, the two did not have an active romantic relationship as Paul was tied to his longtime lover, Brendan Frank Murphy. Brendan passed away in 2005, the same year Paul and Teresa divorced.

