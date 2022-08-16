Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Who killed Kate Waring and why?

In 2009, the scion of a wealthy family in Charleston, South Carolina, Kate Waring, was brutally tortured and murdered by two of her friends, one of whom she considered her big brother. The case shook the upper-class community of South Carolina. Years later, Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is ready to revisit the case of the missing girl that ultimately opened up the door to many secrets.

The details of the case are blurry, with one of the two alleged killers eventually coming to the authorities to testify for the murder. Ethan Mack and Heather Kamp were both friends of Kate's. Kate Waring introduced them to each other, and they hit it off instantly. Six weeks later, they would torture and kill Kate.

Read on to find out more about Kate Waring's killers.

Kate Waring murder: Who are Ethan Mack and Heather Kamp and what did they do?

Ethan Mack was an old friend of Kate's. He even knew her family well. Before Kate Waring went missing on the night of June 12, 2009, she told her parents that she was going out to dinner with Ethan. Heather Angelica Kamp was a doctor, or so she claimed, who befriended Kate that year. When Kate introduced the two, they hit it off instantly.

However, Kamp had much bigger secrets. Kamp was neither a medical professional nor as clean as she appeared to be. In reality, Kamp had an extensive criminal history that included fraud and assault. She was previously arrested in Ephrata, Pennsylvania.

On June 15, 2009, the Waring family reported that their 28-year-old daughter was missing. Authorities came to the conclusion that Kate did not leave town because most of her belongings were in the house. When the authorities questioned Ethan Mack, he admitted that he, Kamp, and Waring went to dinner on the night of June 12 to celebrate Kamp's pregnancy. He claimed to have dropped her home at around 11 PM.

However, after weeks of frustrating dead ends, Waring’s parents hired local attorney Andrew Savage III to work on the case. He, along with his elite group of investigators, soon tracked Kate Waring's movements on the night of June 12 to James Island, where Ethan and Kamp owned a house.

They also learned that Mack had tried to cash a check from Kate right after her disappearance. The signature was allegedly forged. This led the authorities to begin surveillance around Mack's James Island home. They soon noticed Kamp frequently visiting their next-door neighbor, Terry Williams. Kamp was allegedly having an affair with him.

Sensing that the investigators were closing down on the couple, Kamp called the authorities and admitted that she and Mack were involved in the murder of Kate Waring. She also allegedly agreed to testify against Mack in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Kamp admitted that she and Mack had been stealing money from Kate for some time. When Kate found out, she threatened to get her family involved. Although Kate remained friendly to the couple, she frequently threatened Mack. Investigator David Haskins said:

"She claimed that once in Ethan’s apartment, they were drinking. There was an argument and Ethan attacked Kate and hit her in the head with a wine bottle. He then filled up the bathtub, took Kate to the bathtub, and drowned her."

Police arrested both of them on charges of forgery and obstruction of justice. Kamp soon revealed where Kate Waring's body was. Terry Williams was also arrested for obstruction of justice.

Kamp revealed that they had tricked Kate into getting inside a suitcase, and Mack went on to torture her with a stun gun before knocking her unconscious with a wine bottle. They later drowned her in their bathtub. Kamp pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

For Mack, the case was much more complicated. After initially being sentenced for obstruction of justice and forgery, Mack eventually entered a plea deal in 2011 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Kamp's constantly changing story and several inconsistencies resulted in the authorities rescinding her plea deal. She was sentenced to 39 years in prison.

Edited by Susrita Das