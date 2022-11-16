Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Who is Richard Thibodeau?

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is all set to bring forth the fascinating story of Heidi Allen's disappearance and the story of the two accused, Richard Thibodeau and his brother Gary Thibodeau, who died inside the prison a couple of years ago. This case has so many mysteries around it that it may still not be clear what actually happened to the young store cashier.

Heidi was only 18 when she disappeared, leading the authorities on a long path of investigation. The last person to visit the store before she disappeared, Richard Thibodeau, soon became an immediate suspect. Authorities observed him and his brother and soon arrested both of them.

Gary Thibodeau went on trial first and was convicted of first-degree kidnapping, while Richard was acquitted of the charges. Both of them have maintained that they were innocent.

Who is Richard Thibodeau, and what did he do?

AlwaysTimeForTrueCrime: A Podcast @ATFTCPodcast Part two of the Heidi Allen case is now available !



On April 3rd 1994, 18 year old Heidi Allen was abducted from her job at the D&W convenience store.



Police found suspects in brothers, Richard and Gary Thibodeau. In the end, one was found guilty and one found innocent. Part two of the Heidi Allen case is now available !On April 3rd 1994, 18 year old Heidi Allen was abducted from her job at the D&W convenience store. Police found suspects in brothers, Richard and Gary Thibodeau. In the end, one was found guilty and one found innocent. https://t.co/ur7TzTPysB

18-year-old Heidi worked as a cashier at a gas station in New Haven, New York. She mysteriously vanished on the morning of Easter in 1994. Decades later, there are still questions surrounding her disappearance. Even after convicting Gary Thibodeau, it is still considered an open case. Authorities said:

"At this time, the Oswego County Sheriff's Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation consider the matter to be an open case. Officers are still assigned to the investigation and continue to follow leads, hoping to find the remains of the missing woman."

Richard was the last customer that morning before she disappeared. According to Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, her boyfriend was with her that morning but left after the store got busier. Richard came and bought two packets of cigarettes.

When news of Heidi Allen's disappearance surfaced, Richard contacted the authorities himself. However, other witness statements also painted a blurry picture that pointed in the direction of Richard. Witnesses described a van at the time of Heidi's disappearance outside the gas station, matching Richard's car.

Alex Peebles @KHQAlexPeebles Monday = finale of season 1 of Peebles for the People. Gary Thibodeau's case made it to the highest court in New York. Throughout the appeal process Oakes spewed false information to panels of judges. Bohrer never said he had a theory of what happened, he said he knew. Monday = finale of season 1 of Peebles for the People. Gary Thibodeau's case made it to the highest court in New York. Throughout the appeal process Oakes spewed false information to panels of judges. Bohrer never said he had a theory of what happened, he said he knew. https://t.co/g4pdYkHjLM

Investigators soon began to follow Richard Thibodeau and his brother. Further witness claims confirmed that Richard and Gary were seen at the gas station. Gary denied any knowledge of this, claiming that he was in his bed that morning, something his girlfriend also confirmed.

However, the authorities continued to chase this lead and arrested them both after they found that Gary had a pending drug charge against him. This allegedly set in motion the events that led to Gary being imprisoned for an alleged crime that he continued to deny.

Both the brothers went on trial, and Gary was found guilty of first-degree kidnapping and was sent to prison. Over two decades later, he died inside the prison. Richard Thibodeau, on the other hand, the one who testified to having been at the crime scene, was acquitted.

Years later, Richard Thibodeau took a polygraph test where it was confirmed that he was innocent. He also said in the polygraph test that his brother was not involved in the crime, possibly hinting that an innocent man had been punished.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will cover this case in detail when it airs on November 16, 2022.

