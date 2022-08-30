Dateline: Unforgettable - Where is Gary and Jan Tyrrell's killer Mark Porter now?

Dateline: Unforgettable is a much-watched and highly engrossing true-crime documentary series that will explore and depict the astounding murder story of Gary and Jan Tyrrell in the brand new Episode 13 of its Season 2.

The episode, titled, The Collector, will air on the popular true-crime destination Oxygen on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

The official synopsis for Episode 13 of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2, dropped by Oxygen, reads:

"A beloved couple is found murdered among a lifetime of valuable collectibles in their home; investigators want to know if there is a connection between the memorabilia and the murders."

Reportedly, the monstrous killer Mark Porter, who killed Gary and Jan Tyrrell in 2014, was convicted and given two consecutive life imprisonment sentences in 2015 for his unthinkable crime.

Since the latest episode of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 was announced, audiences have been quite eager to learn all about the whereabouts of the sinister murderer Mark Porter.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in before the Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 episode airs on Oxygen this Tuesday.

Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2: Learn all about the whereabouts of the monstrous murderer Mark Porter

What happened to Porter and where is he now?

A still of Mark Porter inside the courtroom (Image Via NBC News)

Porter was arrested by investigators after his DNA matched the one found at the crime scene. He initially denied all charges of murder, but in 2015 he pleaded guilty and the jury gave him two consecutive life imprisonment sentences for the two murders.

He is currently behind bars, serving two lifetime jail sentences. The sinister man is currently imprisoned at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri. According to police reports, Porter will be eligible for parole in 2043.

What did Mark Porter do?

A still of Mark Porter (Image Via NBC News)

Mark Porter is the sinister man behind the heartbreaking murders of Springfield, Missouri man Gary Tyrrell and his wife Jan Tyrrell.

The terrifying incident took place in May 2014, when Mark was 53 years old and his unfortunate victims Gary and Jan were 60 and 61 years of age respectively. He was well-known to them as he was Gary's co-worker and a long-time friend of the Tyrrell family.

The Tyrrells were unfortunately unaware of what their long-time friend had planned for them and allowed him to come into their home in Springfield on the day of the incident. The monstrous man went on to bludgeon Jan to death with a walrus tusk and heinously beat and shot Gary to death.

A still of Gary Tyrrell and Jan Tyrrell with their daughter Jessica (Image Via NBC News)

Gary's unrecognizable body was found by investigators in an upstairs room, while Jan's body was discovered by them on the ground floor on May 1, 2014, after their only daughter Jessica called 911.

According to police reports, the elderly couple had given Mark a massive loan and he was nowhere near in returning their money. He also took many valuable collectibles from their home after committing the murders and went on to sell them at a pawn shop.

Watch the highly intriguing upcoming Episode 13 of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2, titled The Collector, exclusively on Oxygen, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

