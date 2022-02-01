Dave Matthews Band tour dates 2022: Tickets, where to buy, and more

The Dave Matthews Band will embark on their North American tour this summer.

The extensive tour, spanning over four months, will kick off in Texas in May 2022. The tour will then conclude with two nights at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

dave matthews band @davematthewsbnd #SeeYouOnTheRoad Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. local time. For the complete itinerary, visit tour.davematthewsband.com

Fans can purchase their tickets through the DMB (Dave Matthews Band) warehouse website from February 25. Apart from that, tickets will be available for Citi cardholders from 9:00am on Tuesday, February 22. However, this window will close at 10:00pm on Thursday, February 24.

The Dave Matthews Band tour schedule

The Dave Matthews Band have been regulars at the Clarkston Amphitheater since their first performance at the venue in 1995. Furthermore, the band has graced this stage 16 times with their most recent appearance coming in late August.

DMB 2022 Summer Tour full schedule:

5/11/22-Austin, TX - Moody Center at The University of Texas

5/13/22-The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/14/22-Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

5/17/22-Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

5/18/22-Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

5/20/22-Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

5/21/22-Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

5/25/22-Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/28/22-West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

5/29/22-West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

6/3/22-Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

6/4/22-Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

6/6/22-Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

6/7/22-Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

6/10/22-Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/11/22-Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

6/17/22-Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center

6/18/22-Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theater

6/21/22-Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

6/22/22-Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

6/24/22-Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

6/25/22-Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

6/28/22-Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/29/22-Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/2/22-East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theater

7/3/22-East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theater

7/8/22-Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/9/22-Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/12/22-Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/13/22-Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/15/22-Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

7/16/22-Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

7/20/22-Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/22/22-Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/23/22-Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/30/22-Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/2/22-George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

9/3/22-George, WA - Gorge Amphitheater

9/4/22-George, WA - Gorge Amphitheater

9/9/22-Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

9/10/22-Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

9/14/22-Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/16/22-Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

9/17/22-Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater

9/19/22-Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

9/20/22-Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

