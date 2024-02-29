Dave Myers net worth: Hairy Bikers star's career earnings explored after his death at 66

Dave Myers, 66, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Myers, who gained recognition as one of The Hairy Bikers with television star Si King, was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Dave and Si were featured in many TV shows throughout their career. According to IdolNetWorth, Dave's net worth is believed to be $4 million.

Myers' death was disclosed through the social media pages of The Hairy Bikers by Si King. He included a few pictures featuring the moments spent with Dave, writing that he would miss Myers forever.

"I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit."

The Hairy Bikers also announced their next journey to the Merseyside and The Wirral two days ago through a Facebook post.

Dave Myers accumulated a lot of wealth from his career on television

Dave Myers became a popular face among the public for his work as a member of The Hairy Bikers. Alongside the TV shows, his book deals helped him accumulate a net worth of $4 million.

He met his partner, Si King, on a TV show titled The Gambling Man. Dave was working as a makeup artist at the time. The duo soon discovered they shared common interests in food and motorcycling, as per The Independent. They slowly started working together and went on various rides together.

Dave was later introduced to Si's family. He told The Independent that they were different from each other.

"I like everything ironed and sorted, while until I had a crash on motorbike [on the Isle of Wight in 2006] Si hadn't picked up an iron in his life. I'd bust my shoulder and broke my wrist, so he ironed all my laundry for me – it was bloody awful, but he had a go."

Dave Myers and Si King's interest in food and rides made them famous faces on television. Dave was also a contestant on the 11th series of Strictly Come Dancing and was spotted with King in various other TV shows.

The duo even started the Harry Bikers Diet Club, a subscription service with features such as menu plans for exercise programs, an online diary to check calories, and more. They were also seen together on reality shows like Countdown, The Chase: Celebrity Special, All Star Family Fortunes, and more.

Dave Myers's childhood and personal life explored

The Guardian states that Dave Myers grew up in Barrow-in-Furness. His mother worked as a crane driver at a shipyard, and his father worked as a foreman at a paper mill. His mother battled with multiple sclerosis, due to which she had to remain in a wheelchair. He told the outlet in 2014:

"She became depressed and the doctors gave her tranquilizers to calm her down and barbiturates to help her sleep, which knocked the stuffing out of her. She also suffered from mood swings that she wasn't able to control."

He enrolled at a local grammar school and later arrived at the University of London to pursue his graduation. Myers was married to Liliana Orzac. The duo first met in Romania, where Orzac was a hotel manager, as per The Guardian.

Dave and Liliana tied the knot in 2011. Apart from her, Myers's survivors include two stepchildren.