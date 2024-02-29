Dave Myers health: Hairy Bikers star's struggle with anorexia during cancer battle explored

Well-known television presenter Dave Myers, 66, unexpectedly died on February 28, 2024. As per ABC News, Myers was struggling with cancer for a long time, which eventually led to his demise. King announced Dave's death through the official page of Hairy Bikers on X with a few photos. The statement reads in part:

"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world."

King further said that Myers and his family are thankful to everyone for their messages. He requested privacy for the entire family while they mourn Dave's demise.

The post's comments section was flooded with tributes from the duo's followers where people recalled their friendship, with one of them writing that the bond would be "treasured and remembered" by millions. Myers appeared in multiple reality shows over the years alongside Si King. The public knew them as Hairy Bikers, the motorbike-riding TV cooking duo.

Dave Myers was battling cancer and anorexia since 2022

One half of the Hairy Bikers, Dave Myers, was well-known for his successful career on television, but he was struggling with many health problems. He disclosed in an episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West earlier in February that he had anorexia, as per GB News. He said that his weight was affected due to chemotherapy.

"Can you believe it after all the dieting we've done? But yeah, I'm doing alright now, I'm living with it. My weight's stable so whatever I'm doing, I'll carry on with it."

In 2022, he appeared in an episode of the podcast Agony Uncles, where he confirmed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. According to BBC, Dave Myers said that he was undergoing chemotherapy, adding that he was not feeling well for some time.

"I'm not going to be filming, some of the festivals I'm not going to be able to go to, some may be OK but this year's a bit of a write-off for us."

According to the Independent, Myers disclosed in another episode that he lost some hair due to his treatment, and his skin looked different because his beard was gone. He even struggled with depression. In an interview with Kaye Adams in 2023, he mentioned that he wanted to be in bed most of the time.

More about Dave Myers' life

The official website of The Hairy Bikers states that Dave Myers had to depend on other jobs to complete his Fine Arts studies. He was also a makeup artist for BBC and an expert in prosthetics. In an interview with The Guardian in 2014, he said his father worked at a paper mill.

"Our favourite pastime was longline fishing in Morecambe Bay. We'd ride out on his motorbike, attach 100 worms to 100 hooks suspended from a long line staked in the sand, and see what the tide brought in. Sometimes, we'd collect as many as 40 plaice."

In 1995, Dave and Si King met while working on a TV show. They collaborated to form a duo that remained in the headlines for many years. They wrote multiple cookbooks such as Eat Well Every Day and Mediterranean Adventure.

Myers and King created a lot of shows throughout their career and made guest appearances on shows like This Morning, Loose Women, Room 101, and more.