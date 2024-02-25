Is Eric Mays dead? Tributes pour in as Flint City Councilman dies aged 65

Prominent politician and member of Flint City Council, Eric Mays, unexpectedly died on February 24, 2024, at the age of 65, as reported by ABC 12. The City of Flint confirmed the news through their website and Facebook page on Saturday evening, attributing his death to natural causes following an illness, as per ABC 12.

According to ABC 12, Mays represented the northwest side of Flint since 2013. Additionally, he held the position of chairman of the Finance Committee in 2018 and later ran for mayor against Karen Weaver and Sheldon Neeley in 2022.

Following the news of his passing, many well-known personalities expressed their condolences on social media platforms, including journalist Dave Brondy. Brondy wrote in a Facebook post that "Mays was controversial" but different from everyone else. Brondy even added a video featuring an interview with Mays.

Netizens pay tribute to Eric Mays on social media platforms

The news of Eric Mays' passing has been trending in the headlines since Flint City officially announced it. The city shared a statement on Facebook that read:

"A third-term councilman, he was beloved for his bold and courageous service on behalf of Flint's First Ward, and his strong presence will be deeply missed. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire city of Flint during this time of sorrow."

Meanwhile, social media platforms have been flooded with tributes after people heard about Eric's sudden death:

Flint's current mayor, Sheldon Neeley, described Mays' death as a big loss that has left his friends and family members in shock. Furthermore, he requested everyone to respect the family's privacy as they mourn the loss.

Eric Mays was in headlines for being involved in various controversies

Eric Mays, a well-known face in the political world, faced multiple controversies throughout his career. The most recent incident happened in December of last year, when he was suspended from his position at the Flint City Council for 90 days, as per Michigan Public.

The suspension order came after Mays was escorted out of a meeting by the cops and reportedly charged with frequently making frivolous motions and using racist rhetoric. Eric vehemently denied these allegations, claiming that they were false.

In 2013, Eric was allegedly involved in a car accident and was charged with impaired driving, as per Mlive. He was reportedly driving his car, which crashed near Leith Street, and ended up going in the wrong direction. He even admitted to the cops that he was drunk while driving, and it was proved after he underwent a blood test.

In 2016, Judge Richard D. Ball sentenced him to 28 days. Although he was charged with impaired driving, Mays appreciated Ball for making a fair decision.

As of this writing, detailed information on Eric's survivors remains unknown.