John Savident family: All about wife and children as Coronation Street star dies at 86

Actor John Savident, 86, has recently passed away on February 21, 2024. His cause of death has not been made official, and further details are currently awaited. Savident was popular for his performance in films such as Gandhi, Trial by Combat, and Diamonds on Wheels.

As per The Sun, John was married to Rona Hopkinson at the time of death, and they were the parents of two children, Romany and Daniel. Rona was a theatre director, and detailed information about her career has not been revealed.

The Coronation Street star's demise was announced by his agent, who described him as a "much-loved husband and father of two." The official Facebook page of Coronation Street, where he played Fred Elliott, also confirmed his death with a picture, writing that he managed to establish himself as one of the best in the show and added,

"His peerless comic timing, combined with a deep pathos arising from his outstanding dramatic skill, made Fred an unforgettable, iconic character that provided great joy to viewers for many years."

The comments section of the post was flooded with tributes from his fans who recalled his flawless performance over the years.

John Savident left Coronation Street to spend more time with his family, his personal life explored

John Savident's appearance on screen was always praised throughout his career. However, his personal life was also in the spotlight after he left Coronation Street to prioritize his wife and kids.

As mentioned, John was married to Rona Hopkinson, and while there are no details on when they first met, the duo tied the knot in 1961, as per Daily Mail. His son Daniel is married and is a father of two kids, Molly and Charles. John's performance in Coronation Street received a positive response but unexpectedly left the series in 2005.

After John Savident decided to leave the show, his character Fred was written off the following year. As per The Mirror, he was willing to give more time to his wife and kids, and he informed the producers a year ago that he was leaving the series.

His family members, including his grandchildren, were residing in Hertfordshire, and while speaking to The People, he said,

"I regret missing out on seeing them during a part of their growing up. I was becoming an absentee husband, father and grandfather by spending so many hours working on The Street."

John described his situation as "ridiculous and deeply distressing" and that the producers of Coronation Street never tried to keep him on the show. He mentioned that the makers did not try to do something different with the character, so he decided to quit.

Savident accumulated a huge fanbase for playing Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, and the character died from a stroke in the show. The episode featuring Fred's death also managed to break viewership records.

Perspective Magazine states that John Savident made his acting debut and was later cast for important roles in films and TV shows. Before his acting career, he served as an officer of the Manchester Police.

He was praised for his performance as the lead antagonist of different TV shows. In 1994, he began portraying Fred Elliot in Coronation Street and continued appearing in films like Othello and Loch Ness.

John Savident had multiple credits under his name, such as A Family at War, Man of Straw, The Professionals, and more.