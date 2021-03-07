David Dobrik's app "Dispo" flooded with harrowing reviews following Vlog squad s*xual assault fiasco

David Dobrik and Jason Nash from the Vlog squad have found themselves in a fix. The two individuals have been facing allegations of sexual assault from former squad member Seth Francois and a few others, including underage girls as well.

Francois alleges that Dobrik made him kiss Nash, who was under a mask, back in 2017 as a prank. However, Francois never consented to kiss Nash. He was under the impression that the individual under the mask was Corrina Kopf, but it was Nash.

Allegations aside, Dobrik has released his new app called "Dispo" which is an invite-only photo-sharing app. The app was allegedly released to counter Instagram's monopoly over photo-sharing cyberspace. The release hasn't really gone well for the app, and people have flocked to the app, calling Dobrik out on his actions and negatively rating the app.

Dispo gets negative reviews on App store, netizens ask David Dobrik to be accountable for his actions

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: David Dobrik’s new app “Dispo” getting flooded with negative reviews asking David to take accountability for allegedly having Jason Nash sexually assault Seth Francois for prank. Others are saying app is buggy. Dispo currently has 3.3 stars in the App Store. pic.twitter.com/v62W7yP3PZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 7, 2021

The app currently has a 3.3 rating on the App store. While there are some reviews from people who claim to love the app, most people have handed the app a negative rating. Users have termed Dispo as being buggy and poorly designed.

I def got into Dispo before knowing about everything. It IS buggy as hell and maybe it’s because I’m 30 and stupid but I have no idea what I’m doing. It isn’t very cohesive. Anyways, he needs to show his face and address the allegations. — 𝐌𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐍 💕✨ (@pastelhour) March 7, 2021

Some users have also gone on to claim that Dispo became buggy after the latest update. Users also said that they couldn't login even after trying several times. However, that's just one section of the reviews. As seen in the screenshots above, a larger section rated the app negatively, and went on to express their dislike for Dobrik and his Vlog squad for the recent allegations that have surfaced.

Internet personality and fellow Vlog squad member Scotty Sire released a video which tried to lay all of Francois' allegations to rest. However, that did quite the opposite, because the allegations were levied against Dobrik, and the internet feels that the man should have addressed them himself rather than asking a friend to do it for him.

i have a lot to say about this scotty video



right now I just want to say that its sad that david sent his most liked friend out to victim shame and threaten seth



disposable isnt just the name of his new app, its also how he feels about his friends — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 5, 2021

Internet personality Ethan Klien went on to note that the internet tends to ignore matters of sexual assault when the victims in question are men.

With no accountability for James Charles or David Dobrik the only plausible conclusion is that people don’t care about victims when they are men — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 2, 2021

Francois wasn't the only one who accused Dobrik of sexual assault. A few unnamed individuals also approached Trisha Patyas and other members of the Vlog squad over accusations against Dobrik and Nash.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: David Dobrik called out by alleged victim of Vlog Squad in comments of Scotty Sire’s video defending David. This person alleges she was underage when David and the Vlog Squad gave her alcohol and pressured to do stunts on camera. pic.twitter.com/rdjylwPE7m — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 5, 2021

These individuals said that Dobrik and Nash had allegedly put them in sexual situations without their consent.