David Dobrik's app "Dispo" flooded with harrowing reviews following Vlog squad s*xual assault fiasco

David Dobrik and Jason Nash from the Vlog squad have found themselves in a fix. The two individuals have been facing allegations of sexual assault from former squad member Seth Francois and a few others, including underage girls as well.
Francois alleges that Dobrik made him kiss Nash, who was under a mask, back in 2017 as a prank. However, Francois never consented to kiss Nash. He was under the impression that the individual under the mask was Corrina Kopf, but it was Nash.
Allegations aside, Dobrik has released his new app called "Dispo" which is an invite-only photo-sharing app. The app was allegedly released to counter Instagram's monopoly over photo-sharing cyberspace. The release hasn't really gone well for the app, and people have flocked to the app, calling Dobrik out on his actions and negatively rating the app.
Dispo gets negative reviews on App store, netizens ask David Dobrik to be accountable for his actions
The app currently has a 3.3 rating on the App store. While there are some reviews from people who claim to love the app, most people have handed the app a negative rating. Users have termed Dispo as being buggy and poorly designed.
Some users have also gone on to claim that Dispo became buggy after the latest update. Users also said that they couldn't login even after trying several times. However, that's just one section of the reviews. As seen in the screenshots above, a larger section rated the app negatively, and went on to express their dislike for Dobrik and his Vlog squad for the recent allegations that have surfaced.
Internet personality and fellow Vlog squad member Scotty Sire released a video which tried to lay all of Francois' allegations to rest. However, that did quite the opposite, because the allegations were levied against Dobrik, and the internet feels that the man should have addressed them himself rather than asking a friend to do it for him.
Internet personality Ethan Klien went on to note that the internet tends to ignore matters of sexual assault when the victims in question are men.
Francois wasn't the only one who accused Dobrik of sexual assault. A few unnamed individuals also approached Trisha Patyas and other members of the Vlog squad over accusations against Dobrik and Nash.
These individuals said that Dobrik and Nash had allegedly put them in sexual situations without their consent.