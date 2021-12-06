'David and the Elves’ ending explained: Where do lonely people go for Christmas?

David and the Elves is a story about reviving Christmas with love, kindness, and humanity. Directed by Michal Rogalski, it is the English dubbed version of the Polish film Dawid i Elfy. Released on December 6, David and the Elves is Netflix's latest addition to its list of feel-good foreign language holiday films.

'David and the Elves' synopsis

David and the Elves follows 11-year-old David as he moves from his grandparents' house to the big city of Warsaw with his parents. Like other kids, David, too, has grown up hearing stories of Santa Claus and elves on Christmas, except he has a lot of faith in these mythical creatures.

His Christmas wish? To meet an elf. The innocent and kind-hearted David's wish is fulfilled when Albert the elf descends into Warsaw.

Albert is an overworked elf who wants to celebrate Christmas amongst humans and not work for once. He has an elf battery that recharges with every person who loves him and displays true Christmas spirit. However, if it runs out, Albert will turn into a lifeless figurine and eventually disappear.

Santa warns him against the ill-natured humans, but Albert comes down anyway. He is pretty positive about his judgment of humans until he meets David. Unfortunately, his battery starts running out with every cheerless person around Christmas time.

Worried about Albert, Santa and his wife, too, descend to the realm of humans. Meanwhile, David's parents and others are reeling from Albert's mischievous antics. Fun doesn't last forever for Albert, and he realizes what a loveless world he stepped into when his battery reaches critically low levels.

'David and the Elves' ending explained: The fate of Albert

Upon realizing that apart from David, no one would befriend Albert and revel in Christmas cheer, he goes back to David. His parents are already having a hard time believing that mysterious things happening around them are an elf's doing when Santa and his wife also visit them to find Albert.

David witnesses Albert losing his elf powers as his battery runs low and resolves to save him. What Albert needs is a true, joyous Christmas, and David knows just the place. He decides to take Albert to his grandparents' house on Christmas eve, the only place he ever experienced real Christmas spirit. This depicts the true essence of David and the Elves, a movie that's reminding people of the joy of being around loved ones during Christmas.

Upon reaching, David finds that his grandparents have made no preparations for Christmas since they were all alone. Meanwhile, Albert has completely disappeared and leaves David deeply saddened and frantic to get him back. He rushed his parents and grandparents to make Christmas arrangements to get Albert back and eventually finds him alive and well outside the house. Albert then tells David that he made him realize what true love is and brought him back from lifelessness.

David and the Elves is not a film trying to make people believe in the myth of Santa and the elves but trying to take them back to simpler times when myths like these made Christmas brighter.

Also Read Article Continues below

David and the Elves is now available to watch on Netflix.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia