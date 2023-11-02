David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived - Everything we know so far

For all fans of the Harry Potter franchise, HBO is bringing us David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, to explore in detail a particularly interesting backstage story about the film franchise. While we all know about the boy who lived, Harry, we know very little about the man behind the scenes who brought to life some of the most exciting and stunning stunt sequences from the Harry Potter movies.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, a new documentary, will explore in detail the story of the stuntman who was seriously injured during the production of 2010’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. HBO has finally shared the new trailer for the upcoming documentary. It delves deep into Holmes’ life after his accident.

Everything we know about David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived

David Holmes was Daniel Radcliff's stunt double in the Harry Potter film franchise. However, in an unfortunate accident, Holmes became seriously injured. HBO's David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived explores, in great depth, the incident and the ordeal that followed, delving deep into Holmes' personal experiences following the accident. HBO's official synopsis for the documentary film reads as follows:

“As Daniel and his closest stunt colleagues rally to support David and his family in their moment of need, it is David’s extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration."

Holmes had been Radcliffe’s stunt double ever since the beginning of the franchise. He had been with the production team from the time Warner Brothers started producing the Harry Potter movies with the first film of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Watch the trailer here

HBO has also released a trailer for David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived. It begins with Daniel Radcliff saying,

“It is unfair. He shouldn’t have had to do any of that. In my mind, Dave’s indestructible. This terrible thing happened to Dave, but I don’t want to talk as if his life is a tragedy. The way his life has affected the lives of people around him means that it is the furthest thing from that imaginable.”

The documentary will feature footage shot by Holmes, clips of his previous stunt work, and more about his personal life and how his work impacted it. It will also feature exclusive interviews with Daniel Radcliffe, David Holmes, his friends and family, as well as former Harry Potter crew members who were working on the project when the accident happened.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived is directed by Dan Hartley, with Radcliffe and Holmes serving as executive producers on the film, along with Hartley, Sue Latimer, Sarah Spahovic, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen, and Poppy Dixon. The documentary is produced by Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Vanessa Davies, and Amy Stares and will premiere on HBO and Max on November 15, 2023, at 9 PM.

About the accident

Expand Tweet

The accident happened in 2010 when Holmes was standing in for Radcliffe for a planned explosion scene for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. Unfortunately, the stunt went wrong and severely injured Holmes. He was taken to the emergency room immediately. Holmes suffered a spinal injury that paralyzed him from the waist down. The incident effectively ended his career as a stunt double and gymnast.

Catch David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived on HBO and Max this November.