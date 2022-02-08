DAY6's Wonpil tests positive for COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea continues to rise, with DAY6’s Wonpil being the latest to test positive for the virus.

According to the singer’s agency, JYP Entertainment, the DAY6 member tested positive the same day as the release of his solo debut album. According to the agency’s statement, the idol got a PCR test after one of his staff members tested positive earlier that day.

DAY6's Wonpil tested positive for COVID-19 the same day as the release of his album

On February 8, the agency released the following statement:

"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. This is to announce that DAY6 member Wonpil has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Wonpil completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of last year. On the morning of February 7, one of his staff members who accompanies him on his scheduled events tested positive, so the idol immediately got a PCR test. Late at night on February 7, the result came back positive."

The agency placated fans by stating that the singer is not exhibiting any symptoms, and will only self-quarantine for now:

"Wonpil currently has no particular symptoms. After he got his PCR test on the morning of February 7, he has been voluntarily self-quarantining. As is standard, he will now continue to maintain self-quarantine and take all necessary measures as required by the disease control authorities. His entire work schedule has been canceled or postponed, and we will release updates about this depending on the artist’s condition.

"We apologize for causing concern to all the fans who had waited for so long for his new start. We will do our best for his treatment and recovery, with his health as the top priority, so that he can meet fans in good health soon. Thank you."

The idol’s fans, who were excited for the release of the singer's solo album, took to social media to wish him a quick recovery.

haru @d0w00nthedrum get well, wonpil! we love you so so much! i know it's hard but everything will pass! you really did a great job! get well, wonpil! we love you so so much! i know it's hard but everything will pass! you really did a great job!💜

Red @RedLetter121 You did so well, Wonpil. I'm proud of you. You did so well, Wonpil. I'm proud of you.

MoonChild 🌜⭐ @kyukyu3536 Hope Wonpil a quick recovery Hope Wonpil a quick recovery

div⁷ | rest @Junmyuney



more than anyone else you might be very shocked and sad to hear about the news. i hope you're not being too hard with yourself, drink a lot of water, eat vitamins, and rest a lot🥺



also, drink water with propolis!! @day6official my world!! get well soonmore than anyone else you might be very shocked and sad to hear about the news. i hope you're not being too hard with yourself, drink a lot of water, eat vitamins, and rest a lot🥺also, drink water with propolis!! @day6official my world!! get well soon💛more than anyone else you might be very shocked and sad to hear about the news. i hope you're not being too hard with yourself, drink a lot of water, eat vitamins, and rest a lot🥺💛also, drink water with propolis!!

Meanwhile, the idol released his solo debut album, Pilmography, on February 7 at 6:00 PM KST. He also released a music video for the title track, "Voiceless."

Watch it here:

The title track is a ballad song with elements of waltz and blues. The idol wrote the lyrics of the heartbreaking track along with fellow DAY6 member Young K. The song has been co-composed with Hong Ji-sang.

