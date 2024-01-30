DC’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow lead cast confirmed-Milly Alcock to star as Kara Zor-El, details explored

Australian actress Milly Alcock has been confirmed to star in the imminent Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe.

Alcock is renowned for her breakthrough performance as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon. DC head James Gunn confirmed Alcock’s casting on Instagram and praised her talent and her portrayal of the character.

Milly Alcock to star as Kara Zor-El (Image via ComicBookCast2, 01:19)

The lead character of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Milly Alcock emerged victorious over CODA actress Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly, who voiced Supergirl in DC animated films including Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One and Legion of Superheroes.

As per Deadline, there is speculation that the new Supergirl will appear in Gunn's Superman Legacy, which is approaching production in Georgia. However, Alcock's appearance in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, her solo feature, is confirmed. The Supergirl project, announced a year ago at DC's studio press day, has yet to receive a confirmed director. But in November 2023, Ana Nogueira of The Vampire Diaries fame was hired as the screenplay writer.

At the time of the announcement, Gunn stated,

“In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Significantly, prior depictions of Supergirl by Melissa Benoist and Helen Slater have become ingrained in history, with Benoist appearing in the Arrowverse. Sasha Calle has, more recently, appeared as Kara Zor-El in The Flash.

The upcoming project featuring Milly Alcock is based on the 2022 comic book by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely.

Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow follows Kara Zor-El's emotional journey from Tom King and Bilquis Evely's twelve-issue comic miniseries. Kara and her devoted friend, Krypto the Superdog, travel the universe, plagued with fears about leaving Superman's shadow.

Despite Kara's weakness beneath a Red Sun, their meeting with Ruthye, a young lady seeking revenge for her father's murder, sends them beyond universes. Kara's strength, perseverance, and fears are explored in this character-driven story.

With Superman: Legacy about to launch a new DC world, it will be interesting to see how Superman's cousin continues his legacy. The rest of the cast for the Supergirl film has not yet been disclosed.