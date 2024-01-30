Who is Milly Alcock? DC Supergirl lead actor's TV & Film history explored

Australian actor, Milly Alcock has been announced as the new DC Supergirl. The House of the Dragon star will portray the role of Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El in the upcoming DC film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. DC Studio CEO James Gunn made the announcement about the same on Instagram this week.

Previously, Helen Slater, Laura Vandervoot, Melissa Benoist, and Sasha Calle have portrayed the role of Supergirl in live-action films and series based on the character. However, the latest DC Supergirl has been described as different in the background that Gunn provided.

According to The Collider, Gunn explained:

"Superman was sent to Earth, and, and he was raised by incredibly loving parents, whereas Kara was in Krypton, she was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet, and lived there for the first 14 years of her life among [a] horrible situation where she watched everybody around her die."

He added that she was "much harsher" and more messed up as Supergirl than fans have been "used to this far."

Milly Alcock is the latest DC Supergirl

James Gunn posted a screenshot from an article in Deadline on his Instagram handle on January 29, 2024. He confirmed the news of Milly being roped in for the part of DC Supergirl.

"This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU." He wrote in the caption.

He added that he was blown by her "varied auditions and screen tests for Supergirl" after he "became aware of her in the House of the Dragon."

Not too long after James Gunn's social media share, Alcock also shared Gunn's post to her Instagram Story, thanking him.

Know about the DC Supergirl, Milly Alcock

House of the Dragon actress (Image via millyalcock@Instagram)

Milly Alcock is a 23-year-old Australian actress who made her TV debut in 2014 and has acted in multiple shows. However, her biggest part to date has been that of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the prequel of Game of Thrones named The House of the Dragon. The role got her worldwide fame and an AACTA nomination in the Foxtel comedy-drama Upright (2019–2022).

She also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in a drama Series from the Critics' Choice Television Award. In 2018, she was named an emerging star by the Casting Guild of Australia (CGA).

What is the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie about?

The addition to DC Comics' recent offerings, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is based on the twelve-issue comic miniseries by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. It explores the bravery, resiliency, and fears of Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El.

DC Supergirl aka Kara Zor-El does not believe she can escape the shadow of her famous cousin Superman. So along with her devoted friend Krypto, the Superdog, she embarks on a galactic journey to celebrate Kara's 21st birthday.

She eventually meets Ruthie, a young woman who is seeking retribution. Her goal is to find the person responsible for her father's death. Kara is helpless because she lives in a world with a red sun, but that doesn't stop her from acting morally.

