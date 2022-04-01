Dead and Company Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, dates, and more

American band Dead and Company have announced a summer tour slated for June 2022. The band, which features John Mayer and members of the band Grateful Dead, will kickstart the tour on June 11 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Dead and Company will make stops in Boulder, Cincinnati, Chicago, Philadelphia, and 20 other locations before concluding their tour in New York on July 16.

Tickets for the pre-sale registration are now live and will be available until Sunday, April 3, at 12:00 pm PST. Tickets will be available for the general public from Friday, April 8, at 10:00 am PST. However, some third-party websites like SeatGeek and Vivid Seats have made tickets available. These tickets range from $72 and go up to nearly $800.

Dead and Company Tour 2022 dates

June 11 -- Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

June 13 -- Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

June14 -- Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

June17 -- Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

June18 -- Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

June 21 -- Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 22 -- Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

June 24 -- Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

June 25 -- Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

June 28 -- Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

June 29 -- Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 01 -- Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 02 -- Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

July 05 -- Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

July 06 -- Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC

July 08 -- Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 10 -- Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

July 12 -- Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 15 -- New York, NY - Citi Field

July 16 -- New York, NY - Citi Field

More about Dead and Company

Dead and Company was formed in 2015 and consists of surviving Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.

In 2015, Mayer invited Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir to join him for a studio performance when he was guest-hosting The Late Late Show. Mayer then started practicing the band's large catalog of songs while the Grateful Dead were preparing for their 50th-anniversary shows.

That same year in August, Mayer and original Grateful Dead members Weir, Hart, and Kreutzmann formed the band, along with keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and bassist Oteil Burbridge. In late 2015, Dead and Company announced a full tour that was well received.

Earlier in January this year, the band was set to perform at the Moon Palace resort in Cancun. However, on January 6, the shows were canceled because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Moreover, drummer Bill Kreutzmann was asked not to perform at the shows due to issues with his heart. Kreutzmann mentioned his health concerns on Twitter:

“After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm.”

In October 2021, Kreutzmann suffered from respiratory illness due to COVID-19. Jay Lane was the stand-in drummer as the band played a national tour.

