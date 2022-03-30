Video of James Corden and Patrick Stewart's onstage fight resurfaces as comedian's 'We Don't talk about Jada' parody sparks backlash

A video of James Corden and Patrick Stewart's onstage beef at the 2010 Glamour Awards resurfaced online after the former came under fire for mocking Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.
After Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head during the 94th Academy Awards, Corden made a parody of the latter during the latest episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.
The TV host altered the title of the hit Encanto track We Don't Talk About Bruno into “We Don’t Talk About Jada” while discussing the highlights of the Oscars 2022 ceremony in the form of a musical. He mentioned every moment from the evening in the monologue but skipped Will Smith and Chris Rock’s now-viral incident.
Corden further told his writers that they cannot talk about Pinkett Smith on The Late Late Show:
“You witnessed what happened. We need to discuss something else… No. We don't talk about Jada. No, no, no.”
The parody left several people disappointed on social media and many users brought back Corden’s old onstage clash with Patrick Stewart to call out the comedian.
A look into James Corden and Patrick Stewart's 2010 Glamour Awards fight
During the 2010 Glamour Awards, Patrick Stewart surprisingly poked fun at James Corden while presenting an award together. The X-Men star suddenly called out Corden for his alleged disinterested onstage attitude and said:
“When the presenters are up here and when the recipients are receiving their rewards don't stand at the back of the stage with your hands in your pockets looking around as though you wished you were anywhere but here.”
In response to the comment, Corden replied:
“Oh! You couldn't be more wrong, sir. You couldn't be more wrong. Genuinely. And if it looked like that, I'm so sorry. But when you come up and present an award, just f***ing get on with it.”
The situation intensified further after Stewart made a remark about Corden’s weight:
“From where I was sitting, I can see your belly, and that was there over at the back of the room.”
Corden continued to snap back at the actor, saying:
“You can see my belly, and we can all see you dying [on stage] right now. Let's go for it.”
Before the fight came to an end, Stewart took a final jibe at Corden and said:
“One more? Do you want one more? If you fancy the Jonas Brothers, cover your belly.”
However, Corden had the last laugh after Zoe Saldana complimented his belly onstage following a win. The TV host later told Rob Brydon that he was taken aback by the sudden verbal encounter.
Twitter calls out James Corden over Jada Pinkett Smith parody
James Corden’s “We Don’t Talk About Jada” parody after Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscars drama left many people disappointed. Several social media users also took to Twitter to criticize the controversial act from The Late Late Show.
Netizens even referred to Corden’s old onstage fight with Patrick Stewart and called out the TV host for his parody against Jada Pinkett Smith:
As backlash continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Corden will address the situation and Pinkett Smith will respond to the parody in the days to come.