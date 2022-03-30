Video of James Corden and Patrick Stewart's onstage fight resurfaces as comedian's 'We Don't talk about Jada' parody sparks backlash

A video of James Corden and Patrick Stewart's onstage beef at the 2010 Glamour Awards resurfaced online after the former came under fire for mocking Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

After Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head during the 94th Academy Awards, Corden made a parody of the latter during the latest episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Late Late Show with James Corden @latelateshow There was just one rule for tonight's monologue: We don't talk about Jada! There was just one rule for tonight's monologue: We don't talk about Jada! https://t.co/pBPeuq0SgR

The TV host altered the title of the hit Encanto track We Don't Talk About Bruno into “We Don’t Talk About Jada” while discussing the highlights of the Oscars 2022 ceremony in the form of a musical. He mentioned every moment from the evening in the monologue but skipped Will Smith and Chris Rock’s now-viral incident.

Corden further told his writers that they cannot talk about Pinkett Smith on The Late Late Show:

“You witnessed what happened. We need to discuss something else… No. We don't talk about Jada. No, no, no.”

The parody left several people disappointed on social media and many users brought back Corden’s old onstage clash with Patrick Stewart to call out the comedian.

A look into James Corden and Patrick Stewart's 2010 Glamour Awards fight

During the 2010 Glamour Awards, Patrick Stewart surprisingly poked fun at James Corden while presenting an award together. The X-Men star suddenly called out Corden for his alleged disinterested onstage attitude and said:

“When the presenters are up here and when the recipients are receiving their rewards don't stand at the back of the stage with your hands in your pockets looking around as though you wished you were anywhere but here.”

In response to the comment, Corden replied:

“Oh! You couldn't be more wrong, sir. You couldn't be more wrong. Genuinely. And if it looked like that, I'm so sorry. But when you come up and present an award, just f***ing get on with it.”

The situation intensified further after Stewart made a remark about Corden’s weight:

“From where I was sitting, I can see your belly, and that was there over at the back of the room.”

Corden continued to snap back at the actor, saying:

“You can see my belly, and we can all see you dying [on stage] right now. Let's go for it.”

Before the fight came to an end, Stewart took a final jibe at Corden and said:

“One more? Do you want one more? If you fancy the Jonas Brothers, cover your belly.”

However, Corden had the last laugh after Zoe Saldana complimented his belly onstage following a win. The TV host later told Rob Brydon that he was taken aback by the sudden verbal encounter.

Twitter calls out James Corden over Jada Pinkett Smith parody

James Corden’s “We Don’t Talk About Jada” parody after Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscars drama left many people disappointed. Several social media users also took to Twitter to criticize the controversial act from The Late Late Show.

Netizens even referred to Corden’s old onstage fight with Patrick Stewart and called out the TV host for his parody against Jada Pinkett Smith:

Josh Coyne @poundcoyne



youtu.be/NIBUWqSTp90 Somehow, Smith vs Rock is still not as skin crawling as this absolute mess. Somehow, Smith vs Rock is still not as skin crawling as this absolute mess. youtu.be/NIBUWqSTp90

Cyclonus and his Armada's drunk adventures @Neil_R_McKay Patrick Stewart should've slapped James Corden when he had the chance. Patrick Stewart should've slapped James Corden when he had the chance.

Sloane, Ban Mayo ✊️ @SloaneFragment james corden says will smith can't take a joke. is interesting cos james corden can't make a joke. james corden says will smith can't take a joke. is interesting cos james corden can't make a joke.

Tim: @tchiv93 Sloane, Ban Mayo ✊️ @SloaneFragment james corden says will smith can't take a joke. is interesting cos james corden can't make a joke. james corden says will smith can't take a joke. is interesting cos james corden can't make a joke. James Corden? The same James Corden who was about to fight Patrick Stewart over a fat joke? twitter.com/SloaneFragment… James Corden? The same James Corden who was about to fight Patrick Stewart over a fat joke? twitter.com/SloaneFragment…

Z 🪄no tricks, pure magic @zerena_hoofs Will Smith said keep Jadas name out your mouths and then James Corden makes a song skit “we don’t talk about Jada” Will Smith said keep Jadas name out your mouths and then James Corden makes a song skit “we don’t talk about Jada” https://t.co/ZiWUIZWOS4

Meowski Catovitch @catovitch >James Corden Says Will Smith 'Can't Take a Joke'



How do we arrange for Corden to get on stage and say something terrible about Jada while Will is in the audience and armed? >James Corden Says Will Smith 'Can't Take a Joke'How do we arrange for Corden to get on stage and say something terrible about Jada while Will is in the audience and armed?

Johnny 2 Cellos @Johnny2Cellos How much longer do we have to endure James Corden for the love of god How much longer do we have to endure James Corden for the love of god https://t.co/KWa6fQfgYn

Bernice @goodbyetoyou James Corden is so lame to do that song about Jada on his show. James Corden is so lame to do that song about Jada on his show.

Jam Leomi 🏳️‍🌈 💻🎵🖋️ @jamfish728 Okay I haven't said anything about what happened Sunday but what I do know is that James Corden needs to NOT with Jada. Okay I haven't said anything about what happened Sunday but what I do know is that James Corden needs to NOT with Jada.

As backlash continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Corden will address the situation and Pinkett Smith will respond to the parody in the days to come.

