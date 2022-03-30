Rebel Wilson's Will Smith joke at BAFTAs resurfaces online amid Chris Rock Oscars slap fiasco

Earlier this month, Rebel Wilson made a joke about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTAs 2022. A video of the joke resurfaced online after the King Richard star slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony for joking about his wife’s shaved head.

Wilson was hosting the BAFTAs 2022, where Smith won the Leading Actor award for playing the role of Richard Williams in King Richard. Although the actor was not present at the venue and attended the Critics’ Choice Awards in L.A. instead, his marriage became the subject of a joke for the evening.

Anthea @Anthea06274890 Oh my…. Rebel Wilson’s comments about Will and Jada Smith at the BAFTA. Oh my…. Rebel Wilson’s comments about Will and Jada Smith at the BAFTA. https://t.co/tLDUtaTuYr

Speaking on Smith’s Leading Actor win, Wilson joked about the actor’s open marriage with his wife:

“I thought his best performance over the past year was being okay with all his wife’s boyfriends!”

As the audience groaned in response to the joke, Rebel Wilson mentioned that Smith “never showed up” for the awards ceremony. The joke came after the Smiths opened up about their “unconventional” marriage last year and admitted to having physical relationships outside their wedding.

Will Smith responds to Rebel Wilson’s BAFTAs joke

Will Smith said there was no "infidelity" in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith (Image via P. Lehman/Getty Images

Shortly after Rebel Wilson’s BAFTAs joke about Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, the latter clapped back against the remarks about his marriage. Smith told CBS Sunday Morning’s Gayle King that there has never been any “infidelity” in their marriage:

“There's never been infidelity in our marriage. Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever.”

Smith also said that he does not care about the speculations around his marriage and rather hopes that the “chatter” will create something meaningful:

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people. Chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and to be able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

Will and Jada Smith Pinkett have continued to make headlines ever since they opened up about the private details of their marriage in public. In 2020, Pinkett Smith admitted to having an “entanglement” with rapper August Alsina during a “break” with her husband.

Meanwhile, The Pursuit of Happyness actor talked about his “unconventional” marriage life in his self-titled memoir. He shared that the couple had a temporary split in 2011 and went on to have physical relationships with other people at the time.

Smith also confessed that his wife never believed in “conventional marriage” as several of her family members have had “unconventional relationships” in the past. He also shared that the couple decided to give each other freedom and stopped their marriage from becoming a “prison.”

Latest reports suggest that the pair are currently not involved with anyone else and are focusing on their time together as a family.

Rebel Wilson’s Will and Jada Pinkett Smith joke leaves Twitter divided

Rebel Wilson's BAFTAs joke on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith went viral online (Image via Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

Rebel Wilson’s BAFTAs 2022 joke about Will Smith and his wife’s marriage gained renewed attention in the wake of his and Chris Rock’s slapping fiasco at the Oscars 2022.

As Smith made headlines after slapping Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance, social media users likened the situation with Wilson’s BAFTAs joke and expressed their curiosity about the actor’s reaction to the same.

The comparison also left Twitter divided over Smith’s behavior against Rock. While some mocked the actor by asking if he would have hit Wilson for her joke had he been present at the venue, others claimed that Smith had an outburst at the Oscars after being repeated targets of offensive jokes:

Sambo Watkins @SamboWatkins1 #Oscars , agree with all this, but public goading of celebs is crossing a line. #WillSmith surely saw #Rebelwilson s low and personal joke at the BAFTAs. #CHRISROCK also saw this...perhaps even inspired by this? Violence? No. Never. Give awards, yet ridicule family? Also wrong. #Oscars , agree with all this, but public goading of celebs is crossing a line. #WillSmith surely saw #Rebelwilson s low and personal joke at the BAFTAs. #CHRISROCK also saw this...perhaps even inspired by this? Violence? No. Never. Give awards, yet ridicule family? Also wrong.

𝕃𝕚𝕧 🖤 @liv_pointer After hearing the joke rebel Wilson made about Will Smith and nothing happening there, it makes what happened with Chris Rock look like even more of an overreaction After hearing the joke rebel Wilson made about Will Smith and nothing happening there, it makes what happened with Chris Rock look like even more of an overreaction

🦆Sitting Duhk🦆 @SittingDuhk is Will Smith gonna slap Rebel Wilson next? is Will Smith gonna slap Rebel Wilson next? https://t.co/vV4hGYaadX

Wale Gates @walegates



Chris Rock was a perfect target. Rebel Wilson made a bad joke about Will Smith at the last #BAFTAs weeks ago in London, it was in relation Jada. Will wasn't present to receive his award, So it cld be said he's been on the edge concerning mean jokes of himself & his missus.Chris Rock was a perfect target. Rebel Wilson made a bad joke about Will Smith at the last #BAFTAs weeks ago in London, it was in relation Jada. Will wasn't present to receive his award, So it cld be said he's been on the edge concerning mean jokes of himself & his missus.Chris Rock was a perfect target.

Satirical Monkey @satiricalmonkey #willsmithchrisrock Rebel Wilson joked much worse about Will Smith at the BAFTAs. Now, if he’d have been there, gone on stage and slapped her would ANYBODY be saying ‘she deserved it, her joke crossed the line’? #AcademyAwards Rebel Wilson joked much worse about Will Smith at the BAFTAs. Now, if he’d have been there, gone on stage and slapped her would ANYBODY be saying ‘she deserved it, her joke crossed the line’? #AcademyAwards #willsmithchrisrock

Jake Roberts 🇺🇦 @JWR_UK Will Smith's violence aside, I don't get why comedians always make jokes at Jada Pinkett-Smith's expense



Rebel Wilson made a really tasteless one at the BAFTAs a few back too. Like is she really that joke-worthy? Will Smith's violence aside, I don't get why comedians always make jokes at Jada Pinkett-Smith's expenseRebel Wilson made a really tasteless one at the BAFTAs a few back too. Like is she really that joke-worthy?

𝚄𝚗𝚊𝚙𝚘𝚕𝚘𝚐𝚎𝚝𝚒𝚌 𝙽𝚒𝚌𝚔©✍🏿 @domynych "Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard, but I thought his best performance over the past year was being OK with all his wife's boyfriends."



Rebel Wilson joking earlier this month on stage at the Bafta Film Awards in London.



Looks like man couldn't take the jokes anymore. "Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard, but I thought his best performance over the past year was being OK with all his wife's boyfriends." Rebel Wilson joking earlier this month on stage at the Bafta Film Awards in London.Looks like man couldn't take the jokes anymore. https://t.co/wmg2FTr8Oz

Gemma Powell @GPowell1101 I'm not saying the joke about Jada Pinkett Smith was fair but if Will is gonna punch Chris Rock for that, what would he have done to Rebel Wilson for that bafta joke? I'm not saying the joke about Jada Pinkett Smith was fair but if Will is gonna punch Chris Rock for that, what would he have done to Rebel Wilson for that bafta joke?

Ali Kamran @alikamran

She joked from the stage, a reference to couple's apparently open relationship. Rebel Wilson was lucky Will Smith wasn't present to collect his best actor prize at the Bafta Film Awards in London earlier this month. She poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith's "boyfriends"She joked from the stage, a reference to couple's apparently open relationship. #WillSmith Rebel Wilson was lucky Will Smith wasn't present to collect his best actor prize at the Bafta Film Awards in London earlier this month. She poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith's "boyfriends"She joked from the stage, a reference to couple's apparently open relationship. #WillSmith https://t.co/Fzquyo284T

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Rebel Wilson will address the Oscars controversy and her BAFTAs remarks in the days to come. Meanwhile, Will Smith has already apologized to Chris Rock for his actions.

Edited by Atul S