Will Smith x Chris Rock slap: What G.I. Jane's stylist said about Jada Pinkett Smith's eye roll at Oscars 2022

The 2022 Oscars have been a highlight in the event's history as celebrities are rushing to comment on Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation. One of them is G.I. Jane stylist Enzo Angireli, a renowned international hairstylist.

Angireli previously worked with Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Liu, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes and has also done runway presentations for Armani and Versace.

The 94th Academy Awards were unquestionably one of the most unforgettable nights for all the celebrities present there and the millions who watched the ceremony.

While fans have taken to social media to discuss the night's events, celebrities have also had their fair share of chances to discuss the night's most talked-about altercation between Smith x Rock.

Timothy Burke @bubbaprog VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock https://t.co/j0Z184ZyXa

Netizens are still analyzing their onstage theatrics over a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's balding. Angireli had a few things to say about Jada's eye roll that culminated in one of Hollywood's iconic moments.

G.I. Jane hairstylist Enzo Angileri comments on Jada Pinkett Smith's eye roll at Oscars 2022

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA For those of you who don't understand the GI Jane - Jada Pinkett Smith joke. For those of you who don't understand the GI Jane - Jada Pinkett Smith joke. https://t.co/tELF97hrbJ

Angireli, an international hairstyling sensation, was the person behind Demi Moore's iconic buzzcut look in the 1997 film G.I. Jane.

In an interview with Page Six, the stylist told them that he did not understand Jada's irritable response to Chris Rock's joke about her bald head. Although Angireli wasn't aware of Jada's alopecia, he thought her eye roll still did not make sense.

Speaking his mind, Angireli told Page Six:

"I thought she looked amazing, so regal. I thought it was a beauty choice … I have never seen her look more beautiful."

He added,

"It’s nothing to cause such a rolling of the eyes in my opinion, that stimulated her husband to act that way."

Angireli was rather blunt about his opinion of Smith's behavior and described it as completely unacceptable.

He also proceeded to say,

"Don’t we try to teach our kids not to raise their hands?"

The stylist even claimed that he has previously worked with the Men In Black star and thinks of him as one of the kindest men. He also revealed how it all seems particularly strange to him, considering his behavior at the Oscars.

What transpired between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars 2022

Will Smith X Chris Rock onstage altercation at the 2022 Oscars (Image via Getty Images)

When comedian Chris Rock came on stage to announce the Best Documentary award at the 2022 Oscars, he cracked a few jokes, as customary for his role in the show.

He made a passing comment about Jada Pinkett Smith and said:

"Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it."

Rock was referring to the bald look of the character from the film. Given that Pinkett Smith had publicly discussed her struggles with alopecia, the joke did not sit well with her. Her reaction was that of disgust. His wife's reaction deeply moved Will Smith.

The King Richard star stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock in front of a live international audience. He then got back to his seat, sat down, and yelled twice at the latter, saying,

"Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth."

The aftermath

The following day, Will Smith issued a formal apology addressing Chris Rock, The Academy, and the audience for his behavior during a highly visible global event. But the controversy is yet to settle.

Smith's actions have been widely condemned and several thought pieces have flooded the internet. Memes have also helped the audience come to terms with this unexpected event. Several celebrities have also opined on the topic. This event has become an iconic moment in Oscars history.

Edited by Srijan Sen