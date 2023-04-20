Dead Hot and 4 other Vanessa Hudgens films to watch

Over the years, Vanessa Hudgens has appeared in many different roles, but in the unscripted film Dead Hot, she shows a different side of herself that many fans don't know much about. Released on April 14, 2023, on Tubi, the film stars Hudgens alongside musician GG Magree and documents their time in Salem exploring witchcraft, ghost hunting and paranormal activity.

The documentary is certainly different from her earlier projects and the actor has mentioned in multiple interviews that it is a "passion project". Both Hudgens and Magree share an interest in the spirit world, and they thought it would be interesting to document their experiences.

While many still see Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella Montez, her character in High School Musical, she has continued to explore and evolve as an actor and as a woman, and Dead Hot is a reflection of that.

5 Vanessa Hudgens films that will have you reaching for the popcorn

1) Dead Hot (2023)

In this documentary, self-taught students of witchcraft Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree set out to Salem to connect with the spirits. With the history of the Witchcraft Trials of 1692, many people interested in witchcraft tend to visit Salem, Massachusetts in the hopes that they will experience something unusual or paranormal.

However, the team behind the documentary shared that the main focus of the film is not to hunt ghosts or capture proof of their existence, but it is mainly about recording the spiritual journey of the two best friends. This is definitely a must-watch for those who are interested in learning more about the spirit world.

2) High School Musical 2 (2007)

Vanessa Hudgens owes a lot of her fame and recognition to the High School Musical franchise. Her role as Gabriella Montez, an optimistic teenager with a heart of gold, was extremely popular among young fans around the world.

In High School Musical 2, Troy, Gabriella, and the Wildcats are working summer jobs at a country club, but things get complicated when Sharpay tries to stir up tension between them.

When the film was released in 2007, it became the most commercially successful Disney Channel Original Movie ever produced. Staying true to the vibe of the franchise, the film has catchy songs, fun characters, friendships, and wholesome moments that make for an entertaining watch.

3) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

A sequel to the Journey to the Center of the Earth, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island's story revolves around 17-year-old Sean (Josh Hutcherson) who receives a distress signal from an island that shouldn't exist. He sets out on a quest with his new stepfather, Hank (Dwayne Johnson). They team up with helicopter pilot Gabato (Luis Guzmán) and his daughter, Kailani (Vanessa Hudgens), to find the island.

The film offers both adventure and humor and is definitely a fun watch for the entire family. Vanessa Hudgens does a great job playing the strong-willed love interest of Hutcherson.

4) The Princess Switch (2018)

If you love Christmas movies, then The Princess Switch starring Vanessa Hudgens alongside Sam Palladio, and Nick Sagar is one that you cannot miss out on. In the movie, a duchess switches places with a baker from Chicago who looks exactly like her. But things get complicated when they fall in love with each other's beaus.

Vanessa Hudgens is believable as both Stacy and Lady Margaret. It is a fun, light watch that will bring a smile to your face. This Netflix film was so popular that it even has two sequels - The Princess Switch: Switched Again, and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

5) Bad Boys for Life (2020)

If you are looking for an entertaining movie with plenty of action and humor, then look no further than Bad Boys for Life. In the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Vanessa Hudgens joins the cast of Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Joe Pantoliano, and Theresa Randle.

In the movie, the wife and son of an imprisoned Mexican drug lord embark on a vengeful quest. Miami Detective Mike Lowrey gets wounded, and teams up with partner Marcus Burnett and a special tactical squad to bring the culprits to justice. It is a treat to watch Hudgens as Kelly, a smart weapons expert who can put up a fight.

These 5 Vanessa Hudgens films prove that the actor has come a long way since she started acting as a young girl. Talented and versatile, Hudgens is definitely an actor that movie lovers should keep an eye out for.

Poll : 0 votes