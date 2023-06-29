Deadloch episode 7 on Prime Video: Release date, time, plot, and more details

Deadloch is set to air its episode 7 on Friday, June 30, at 3:00 am ET/12:00 am midnight PT. The drop is the penultimate episode before the season climaxes on July 7. The Australian comedy series may or may not return for a second round. For now, season 1 has aired six episodes with the last being broadcast on June 23.

The official gist of the Amazon Prime show reads as:

“In the town of Deadloch, Tasmania, preparations are being made for the Winter Feastival when a local man turns up dead and a detective from Darwin (Madeleine Sami) arrives to work on the investigation with the hard-nosed local (Kate Box) and an overeager junior (Nina Oyama).”

What happened in Deadloch's previous episode?

Helmed by Gracie Otto, episode 6 was penned by Anchuli Felicia King and series creators Kate McCartney plus Kate McLennan. Its synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes, read as:

“When the mayor calls a press conference announcing the Deadloch Winter Feastival is back on, the media pounce on the opportunity to ask about the murders. Meanwhile, Dulcie and Eddie have brought Skye O'Dwyer in for questioning. While much of the evidence points to her being involved, Dulcie's having trouble pursuing her close friend and can't believe she is capable of the murders. In a search for concrete evidence, the detectives triangulate on how Skye may have killed all these men.”

Apart from this, episode 6 also ran the arc of Dulcie and Cath’s tumultuous relationship. So, the seventh episode is expected to take flight from here along with the multiple corpses that float on the water which Dulcie and Vanessa discover in the middle of a fight.

What to expect from Deadloch episode 7 and cast details

As per reports, Deadloch episode 7 will have a runtime of 52 minutes, which is in line with the rest of the episodes aired till now. Within that stretch, viewers may see how Skye insists on being innocent and blackmailed by the now-murdered Jimmy Cook.

There is also another prediction that revolves around how a new discovery in the case will tell that Dulcie was being lied to by someone. Further, as mentioned earlier, Dulcie and Cath’s relationship, which looks unrepairable at present, might get quite a lot of footage in the upcoming episode.

The cast of the ongoing series consists of names like:

Kate Box as Dulcie Collins

Madeleine Sami as Eddie Redcliffe

Alicia Gardiner as Cath York

Nina Oyama as Abby Matsuda

Hollie Austin as Skye O'Dwyer

Tom Ballard as Sven Alderman

Katie Robertson as Vanessa Latham

Kris McQuade as Victoria O'Dwyer

Shaun Martindale as Phil Mcgangus, Kartanya Maynard as Miranda Hoskins, Mia Morrissey as Nadiyah Zammit, Naarah as Sharelle Muir, and Susie Youssef as Aleyna Rahme, among many others, are enlisted in the supporting cast list.

When the show was impending a launch, McCartney and McLennan told The Mercury newspaper:

“We are so incredibly thrilled to be bringing our story to life in lutruwita (Tasmania) with this extraordinary team of creatives…The fact that our Australian feminist noir crime comedy will launch globally on Prime Video for 200 million Prime members to see is mind-blowing.”

To note, Deadloch started its filming schedule in February 2022 with the team setting up camps in southern Tasmania (Australian island state), around Cygnet (Tasmanian town), outside Hobart (capital city of Tasmania), and Kingston (a town in Tasmania).

Deadloch episode 7 hits Amazon Prime on June 30, at 3:00 am ET/ 12:00 am PT.

