'Deadly Debutante' cast: Meet Hayley Keown, Angela Baumgardner, and others from Lifetime thriller

How thrilling can a fancy ball get? Turns out, a lot. In Lifetime's next feature, Deadly Debutante, things are set to spiral out of control. It's not just another high school teen romance where dainty ladies are dressed to the nines waiting for their prince to charm them. It's going to get bloody.

The official synopsis for Deadly Debutante reads:

"A group of popular private school girls enter a most regal and respected Debutante pageant for a chance to win the coveted crown. Competition turns sinister when things go too far in this thriller, Deadly Debutantes."

Angela Baumgardner plays Blair Dennison in Deadly Debutante

The extent of her role has not yet been revealed, but it appears to be an important one. In an Instagram post, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the film, in which she looks at one of her co-stars endearingly.

The actress wrote:

"Set your DVR’s! Deadly Debutante airs this Saturday 9/25 at 8/7c on Lifetime! Love my princess @nataliahms @lifetimetv."

Hayley Keown plays Kristen

Born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Keown has a knack for comedy. She grew up in a household that's known for its pranks, which helped her case when she became the class clown.

She went to a Spanish elementary school and then a strict Catholic middle school followed by a "predominantly black public high", Keown's website reads.

A few years later, she moved to Los Angeles, where she enrolled herself in an acting program at USC. Soon, Keown landed a few gigs. Even though they weren't prominent, they gave her the exposure she needed. She was a part of Lodge 49 and The Gifted.

Ryan Francis plays Frank Wilson

Francis's role in Deadly Debutante is unclear, but given his experience, the creators must have offered him a meaty role. Francis has over 35 years of experience in the industry, which makes him one of the most senior cast members in the film.

He has worked with the likes of Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maggie Smith, and Dustin Hoffman, among others. Francis is also known for his roles in How I Met Your Murderer, Hell on the Border, and Ice Cream in the Cupboard.

Deadly Debutante premieres on Lifetime on September 25 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. For more information, check local listings.

