"Dear god please do not make Chenford pregnant": Fans detail plot points that shouldn't happen in The Rookie season 6

The Rookie season 6 premiered on ABC on February 20, 2024, and since then, audiences have had a lot to say regarding its plot. As of now, the channel has aired three episodes of the sixth season, with many more scheduled to arrive. Although it is unclear at this point as to how many episodes the latest season will have, fans have made it clear what they do not wish to see in the current season.

The conversation started doing the rounds in the months leading up to the sixth season. One of the top picks among them was Chenford getting pregnant. Fans speculated that Chenford was going to get pregnant in the upcoming episodes of The Rookie season 6. For those unaware, fans of the show refer to the couple of Chen and Bradford as Chenford.

After news surrounding Chenford's pregnancy possibility started to do the rounds, fans began to openly expressing their dissatisfaction. They took to social media to explicitly put forward their opinions. You can see one such reaction from a fan on Reddit below:

Fans list the things they don't want happening in The Rookie season 6

In a Reddit post directed at the fans of The Rookie, a Redditor asked the audience what they would not want to see in season 6. Among the things listed by the sub-redditors, one of the most common ones was related to the couple of Chen and Brandford.

The consensus was that fans of the show would not be able to bear Chenford getting pregnant if, at all, it was a possibility. This was followed closely by Chenford breaking up and Grey retiring. Another sight fans did not wish to see in The Rookie season 6 was Aaron dying. Some also thought that Nolan and Bailey would be in great danger during the season, which they wished the makers would avoid.

Where can you watch The Rookie season 6?

The Rookie season 6 is currently on air on ABC. The channel has been home to the show ever since 2018. After five successful seasons, the show graced television screens for the sixth time on February 20, 2024.

According to Programming Insider, the premiere episode of the show amassed an impressive 3.558 million views. On ABC, the show was only second to Will Trent, which had garnered 4.609 million views.

Besides being able to catch the episodes of the show on ABC, fans of the show can also catch the episodes on ABC's streaming platform, ABC Network. All released episodes of the show are also available on Hulu. However, in both cases, viewers need to be residents of the United States to be able to watch the show.

People residing outside of the US can either wait for the show to be made available in their region or switch to using VPNs. The extension should allow you to watch the show from anywhere around the world.

The fourth episode of The Rookie season 6, titled Training Day, is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, Mar 26, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.