Death to 2021: Release date, trailer and more

With another dreadful year about to pass, Netflix's Death to 2021 is a good way to bid adieu to 2021. The comedy special, which is very similar to its 2020 predecessor Death to 2020, tells the story of yet another dreary year but makes it satirical.

The series is made in the fashion of a documentary and combines archival footage gathered throughout the year with commentary from fictitious characters to deliver a hilarious retelling of 2021, which will make viewers reflect on the bygone year.

Watch the trailer of 'Death to 2021' to get a glimpse of what to expect

Death to 2021 is a satirical comedy that reflects on the year that has gone by, with a number of fictional characters played by Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan, Nick Mohammed and more.

Insight into the medium

SunRise Publishing @sunrisepub 'There's a magnificence about Hugh Grant's anger about the state of our country. At a party he told Sarah Vine and her then husband Michael Gove, where to get off. The two-word put-down won him a spontaneous round of applause from fellow guests.' From @ThatTimWalker 's Star Turns

The mockumentary features archival footage interspaced with commentaries by a number of fictional characters played by a wide range of talented actors. The official trailer released by Netflix gives a glimpse of what viewers can anticipate from the upcoming comedy special limited series.

It shows the “average British citizen,” played by Morgan, who shares her online dating experience during the pandemic. It starts off as a pretty normal documentary feature, but the eccentricities and satire stand out starkly as the video proceeds.

What to expect?

Morgan does not simply narrate her experience. We are also shown snippets from her online escapades that show her on a Zoom call with several potential dates, trying to figure out who works best for her.

It feels almost like an interview. She decides on a potential partner and even comments, “We even had a cuddle.” The scene then cuts to the pair on a virtual date over Zoom, awkwardly leaning towards their computers, attempting to get intimate virtually.

Where and when to watch the comedy special?

Netflix UK & Ireland @NetflixUK DEATH TO 2021 stars Hugh Grant, Joe Keery, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan, Nick Mohammed, and more. On Netflix 27 December!

Death to 2021 can be watched on Netflix. Viewers will need a subscription to any of the wide range of plans that Netflix has to offer to watch the series. Netflix has announced that Death to 2021 will premiere on the streaming platform on December 27, 2021, just before the new year sets in.

Written by Black Mirror's Charlie Brooker, Death to 2021 seems to be a promising farewell to the year gone by.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar